Coinlive And Echooo Host The Great Web3er Afterparty In Hong Kong: Attracts Global Crypto Execs

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) On Wednesday night, ECHOOO and Coinlive jointly hosted The Great WEb3er, a networking event for anyone in the Web3 space, including investors, entrepreneurs, and various stakeholders.

“Given the advances made in the Web3 space so far, and the many more potential new ideas that will emerge, we felt that the time was ripe to bring together thought leaders and entrepreneurs who would be building the space as well as everyday consumers who would be using the tech.

And given that Hong Kong is a well-known and well-connected financial hub, it was the perfect place to hold such an event, on the back of the Hong Kong Web3 Festival no less.”

-Yan Wenbo, Chief Editor at Coinlive

Since its inception, ECHOOO has created a secure wallet for Web3 customers, with the idea of lowering the barrier to entry for newcomers in the Web3 space. It integrates superior security, better account recovery, and a bridging feature for those who are used to Web2 user interfaces and functions.

They are currently in the midst of expanding into Hong Kong.

“We felt some very welcome changes in Hong Kong during this event: from the passion of the many entrepreneurs who attended, to the moderately relaxed regulatory policies, and to the overall market vibrancy, Hong Kong is catching up to Singapore.

This is good news for us Singaporean entrepreneurs: there are now more opportunities in the Asia Pacific region, both in terms of funding and market development.”

-ECHOOO spokesperson

The event was held at the Mirage Bar & Restaurant, a short distance away from the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, where the Hong Kong Web3 Festival was being held.

Around 150 people attended the event, and prominent attendees included David Lee, Co-chair at the Blockchain Security Alliance, Derrick Loi, General Manager of International Business and Digital Technologies at Ant Group, and Yvonne Ng, Director of Sales at Elliptic.

P1X, a leading Metis ecosystem accelerator and project incubator dedicated to empowering regional projects in the Asia Pacific region, was also in attendance. Given their focus on unlocking the potential of Web3 and Defi, P1X Chief Marketing Officer Ben hosted a lively discussion on market strategy for new crypto startups and potential new products that they were bringing to the table.

Attendees also benefitted from being able to network with other stakeholders in the ecosystem, and ECHOOO also managed to meet a potential investor.

“We also had the opportunity to connect with a well-known investment firm at the gathering and we plan to establish a partnership with them as soon as possible.”

-ECHOOO spokesperson

About Coinlive

Coinlive is a one-stop news source and cryptocurrency independent data portal serving the Asian market. We constantly pursue timely, comprehensive, professional and accurate information and data, and are committed to providing better products and services for blockchain entrepreneurs and digital currency investors.

About ECHOOO

ECHOOO is a company that emphasises technical innovation and build next-gen web3 infrastructure for crypto marketplace for people. It is backed by Skyview, A&T, and DFJ teams and received tens of millions of dollars of angel investments from them. ECHOOO combined technical strength from both Web2 and Web3 worlds and formed one of the strongest technical teams in the Asia Pacific Region.

