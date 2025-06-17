Sunny Collaborates With Visa To Enhance And Expand Health Benefits Payments

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Health benefits should be easy to administer and easier to use," said John Reynolds, President of Payments and Benefits at Sunny. "By working with Visa, we're making sure people can access their benefits without running into roadblocks like declined transactions or limited acceptance. With less friction, people are more likely to use their benefits-leading to better health outcomes, which is what this is all about."

By tapping into Visa's open-loop network, Sunny enables consumers to use their Sunny Visa Prepaid Card at over 150 million merchant locations worldwide. For eligible health benefit purchases, filtered spend is available at 60,000+ locations nationwide, including Sunny's strategic partner, Costco, which is part of Visa's network. Unlike closed-loop systems that limit users to specific merchants pre-approved by the payer, Sunny's open-loop solution provides freedom of choice. The Sunny Visa Prepaid Card's open-loop network reduces friction at the point of purchase and reduces declined transactions-a common frustration for both payers and members. This means fewer calls to customer service, less administrative burden for payers, and a better overall experience for consumers. Additionally, a more seamless payment experience leads to higher engagement and retention rates, helping payers build long-term relationships with their members. With one card and one network, Sunny simplifies benefits access and makes every dollar goes further.

"At Visa, we believe expanding access to financial tools and services is essential to uplifting everyone, everywhere. We're proud to work with innovative companies like Sunny to bring new solutions and approaches to this challenge," said Veronica Fernandez, SVP, Head of North America Visa Commercial Solutions. "By integrating healthcare engagement with Visa's innovative payments technology, Sunny aims to securely provide users with seamless access to their health benefits and rewards, ultimately leading to a better user experience."

This collaboration with Visa follows Sunny's recent announcement of its collaboration with Costco to offer consumers the ability to achieve unmatched savings by using their supplemental benefits at Costco. These efforts reinforce the company's momentum in bringing flexible, consumer-friendly digital health benefits solutions to market. As Sunny continues to expand its network and partnerships, their goal remains clear: to create an accessible, rewarding healthcare experience for all.

The Sunny Visa® Prepaid Card is issued by The Bancorp Bank, N.A., Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. and may not be used everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted.

Sunny helps clients engage healthcare consumers with a customizable platform that simplifies the user experience. With access to Costco and thousands of retailers nationwide, Sunny offers seamless solutions that enhance satisfaction and loyalty. The platform provides financial incentives, rewards, and sweepstakes, helping payers and employers stand out, grow, and improve health outcomes.

