Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA) Joins The DCRO Institute As An Affinity Partner

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As part of this partnership, the organizations will co-host virtual educational events featuring leading board members and C-suite executives, designed to bring the DCRO Institute's positive governance of risk-taking mindset to equip members with actionable insights that improve their positioning for new and expanded board service.

In addition to the virtual events, members will enjoy discounted access to the global credentials, courses, assessments, and online resources offered by the DCRO Institute.

"We are thrilled to partner with the LCDA and to support their mission as a trusted source of corporate governance excellence and talent," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "At the heart of the DCRO Institute's mission are both education and the advancement of underrepresented groups to board service. The LCDA mission, focused on excellence in executive leadership development and corporate governance, aligns perfectly with ours. Further, their members and leaders, who have already completed the DCRO Institute's programs, are exemplars. We look forward to welcoming even more LCDA members into our global community and contributing to their community as well," he continued.

"LCDA's partnership with the DCRO Institute reflects our unwavering commitment to empowering leaders with the education, resources, and opportunities to excel in and outside of the boardroom. Together, we are cultivating a market-relevant, high-impact governance landscape. We are proud to collaborate with an organization that shares our vision for corporate governance excellence," said Ozzie Gromada Meza, LCDA President & CEO.

About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance credentialing and peer communities. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation , the Qualified Risk ExpertTM designation , the Certificate in Risk Governance ®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance ®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking®. Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites in over sixty countries on six continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit to learn more.

About the Latino Corporate Directors Association - The Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA) is the premier business network dedicated to advancing excellence in executive leadership development and corporate governance. Since 2013, LCDA has empowered senior executives to reach the highest levels of corporate leadership through premier programming and strategic networking opportunities. Its membership includes individuals serving on public and large private company boards, as well as C-suite leaders aspiring to become board directors. As a trusted partner for corporations, governance institutions, and search firms, LCDA is committed to cultivating world-class, board-ready talent to strengthen governance and promote organizational success. Visit latinocorporatedirectors to learn more.

For more information, please contact Monique Navarro, AVP of Marketing & Communications, LCDA at (915) 790-7788 or [email protected] . Visit us on LinkedIn .

SOURCE Latino Corporate Directors Association