Larkin Hospital Earns Comprehensive Stroke Center Designation

MIAMI, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Larkin Hospital is proud to announce that it has officially earned the prestigious Comprehensive Stroke Center designation, further solidifying its commitment to providing the highest standard of care for patients experiencing strokes. This distinction recognizes Larkin Hospital's exceptional capabilities in stroke treatment, advanced technology, and specialized care teams that are essential in the rapid diagnosis, management, and recovery of stroke patients.

The Comprehensive Stroke Center designation is granted by ACHC, a national accrediting body known for setting rigorous standards in healthcare. This achievement highlights Larkin Hospital's ability to provide life-saving interventions, such as thrombectomy and thrombolytic therapy, and offer the specialized services necessary to treat the most complex and severe stroke cases.

"We are incredibly proud of this accomplishment and the dedication of our entire medical team," said Dr. Wilson Cueva, Director of the Comprehensive Stroke Center at Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs, "Being recognized as a Comprehensive Stroke Center reflects our commitment to providing state-of-the-art care for stroke patients and ensuring the best possible outcomes through a collaborative, multidisciplinary approach."

Stroke remains one of the leading causes of death and disability in the United States, and timely access to expert care is crucial. Larkin Hospital's Comprehensive Stroke Center designation ensures that patients receive rapid access to expert neurologists, emergency response teams, advanced imaging capabilities, and ongoing rehabilitation services. The hospital's stroke care team includes physicians, nurses, therapists, and other specialists who work together to provide personalized care tailored to each patient's unique needs.

"We are grateful for the trust that our community places in us and for the continued support of our patients and families," added Yoely Hernandez, CEO of Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs Campus, "This achievement is a reflection of our ongoing commitment to improving the health and well-being of those we serve."

About Larkin Health System

At Larkin Health System, we have been serving the healthcare needs of South Miami, Hialeah, and the surrounding communities for over 60 years. We take pride in the continuing tradition of caring. We remain dedicated to providing excellent medical care with the personal touch and convenience that only a community hospital offers. We hope you can find health, comfort, and peace of mind due to your stay with us. At our hospital, we provide comprehensive healthcare to individuals using the biopsychosocial model of patient care, focusing on the family and the community. The Larkin medical staff is a faithful advocate of the genuine concept of optimal health: "A state of vitality to maintain enjoyment and satisfaction with life and not just the absence of disease."

At Larkin Health System, we consider you, our customer, a valuable partner in our healthcare team. Our dedicated team of healthcare professionals is committed to providing high-quality service and making our patients stay as comfortable and pleasant as possible.

Media: Patty Vila

C: 305-498-9660

SOURCE Larkin Health System

