Orange County, CA To Conduct Online Tax Auction Via Bid4assets On June 25

Two auctions are scheduled: Tax defaulted real estate and timeshare intervalsBidder Registration Deadline on June 18!

SANTA ANA, Calif., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Orange County Treasurer-Tax Collector, Shari Freidenrich selected Bid4Assets , the leading online marketplace for government foreclosure auctions, to conduct the county's first online tax auction since 2021. Two auctions are scheduled for June 25, offering improved and unimproved parcels of tax defaulted real estate and timeshare intervals, respectively.

The county's real estate tax auction currently consists of 55 properties while the tax-defaulted timeshares auction offers 117 timeshares at the time this news release was issued. Both sales will open at 8:00 AM PT on the 25th and close at staggered times beginning at 12 PM PT. A map of all the parcels still unpaid is available on the website at octreasurer.gov/taxauction and also on the Bid4Assets website.

“With an attractive real estate market in the OC, online auctions increase the parcels' accessibility to a larger number of bidders for these parcels,” said Orange County Treasurer-Tax Collector Shari L. Freidenrich.“Furthermore, Bid4Assets' model allows us to reduce our costs in conducting these sales that benefit both the owner of the auctioned property and the local taxing agencies. This is a win-win for everyone.”

Bid4Assets conducted the first-ever online tax sale in history 25 years ago in California. Since that time, the auction platform has conducted virtual tax sales for 56 of the 58 counties in California and generated over $600 million in public auction proceeds within the state.

“We are incredibly proud of what we have accomplished in California, and we are thrilled to be partnering with Orange County to conduct their 2025 tax sales virtually,” said Bid4Assets President Jesse Loomis.“California was the state where we first proved virtual tax sales are more efficient, reduce costs for the county and bring a larger audience to the sale to maximize funds for essential county services.”

Bidder registration closes on June 18, and interested bidders must register for a Bid4Assets account and pay a separate deposit for each of the two auctions. This includes a non-refundable $35 fee and a deposit of $5,000 to participate in the real-estate tax sale and a deposit of $500 for the timeshare intervals sale.

A full list of available parcels for both the real estate sale and timeshares sale can be found directly on Bid4Assets .

Bid4Assets is one of the world's leading online marketplaces for the sale of distressed real estate property sold by governments, county tax-collectors, financial institutions, and real estate funds. It conducts online tax and foreclosure sales for counties across the United States and has sold more than 150,000 properties grossing more than $1.8 billion in completed government transactions. Bid4Assets is a wholly owned subsidiary of Liquidity Services.

