Middlefield Canadian Income PCC: Net Asset Value(S)
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC
Middlefield Canadian Income - GBP PC
(a protected cell company incorporated in Jersey with registration number 93546)
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658
Net Asset Value
As at the close of business on 16 June 2025 the estimated unaudited Net Asset Value per share was 135.71 pence (including accrued income).
Investments in the Company's portfolio have been valued on a bid price basis.
Enquiries:
JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
01534 700 000
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- AIXA Miner Announces Major Updates To Its Cloud Mining Platform
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Aixuspeed Reports $500K In Token Commitments Within First 72 Hours Of Pre-Sale
- FBS Releases Market Outlook On Bitcoin Following US-China Trade Truce
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
CommentsNo comment