Ferrari Silicon Valley Earns Third Consecutive Cavallino Award

Ferrari Silicon Valley

Ferrari Silicon Valley on El Camino Real in Redwood City

Recognized for Excellence in Performance, Service, and Client Experience

- Chris Blank, General Manager of Ferrari Silicon ValleyREDWOOD CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- indiGO Auto Group , the country's premier boutique automotive retailer with more than 27 franchised dealerships across California, Texas, Missouri, Colorado, and Arkansas, is proud to announce that Ferrari Silicon Valley has been awarded the 2024 Cavallino Award from Ferrari North America for the third consecutive year.Only a handful of Ferrari dealerships are eligible for the prestigious Cavallino Award; to qualify, stores like Ferrari Silicon Valley must demonstrate a consistent ability to go above and beyond in virtually all aspects of their business, providing superior sales and service experiences while elevating the customer journey to an art form.“Winning this award again is more than an honor. It is a reflection of the way we work together, every day,” said Chris Blank, General Manager of Ferrari Silicon Valley.“This recognition is the result of a focused, passionate team that brings something exceptional to every client experience.”Founded in 2010 on the firm belief of delivering a purchasing experience that consistently exceeds clients' expectations, indiGO Auto Group stands for a level of expertise beyond traditional dealerships, combining intimate factory knowledge with an authentic automotive passion displayed by each team member. indiGO Auto Group is wholly owned by Netherlands-based Pon Holdings B.V., a global business of mobility products, services, and solutions.Ferrari Silicon Valley is located at 2750 El Camino Real, Redwood City, CA 94061. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. For more information visit or call (888) 686-2718About indiGO Auto Group:indiGO Auto Group is the destination for everyone who shares a passion for automobiles, providing unique access to brands we dream to drive, with experiences, insights, and connections for fellow enthusiasts that inspire and reward owners. indiGO Auto Group represents 27 franchised dealerships and service centers in 10 United States markets, including Houston, Texas, Little Rock, Arkansas, St. Louis, Missouri and Fort Collins, Colorado plus Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage, Riverside, Redwood City, San Francisco and Marin County, California. Dealership destinations include Porsche Sugar Land; Porsche and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars North Houston; Lamborghini and McLaren Houston; Porsche and Cavallino Rosso St. Louis; Porsche Little Rock; Porsche Service Center Chesterfield; Porsche Fort Collins; Porsche San Francisco; Ferrari Silicon Valley; Porsche, Audi, and Volkswagen Marin; Jaguar and Land Rover Riverside; BMW and Porsche Palm Springs; Bentley, Rolls- Royce Motor Cars, Aston Martin, McLaren, Lamborghini, Jaguar, Land Rover, Audi and Rimac of Rancho Mirage. indiGO Auto Group also operates the state-of-the- art indiGO Performance & Experience Center in Thermal, California, offering multiple dynamic track experiences. For more information, visit indigoautogroup

