Death Toll In Kyiv Rises To 15 As Body Recovered From Rubble Of Residential Building

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Rescuers have recovered the body of a deceased person from the rubble of a collapsed section of a nine-story residential building in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district. Authorities report that between four and fourteen people may still be trapped under the debris.

This was announced live from the scene by Kyiv City Military Administration Head Timur Tkachenko, Ukrinform reports.

“Currently, it's difficult to determine the exact number of people who may be under the rubble. A body has just been found and recovered - sadly, the person was deceased. We estimate that between four and 14 residents who lived here remain unaccounted for,” said Tkachenko.

He emphasized the critical importance of continuing the search and rescue operation, expressing hope that survivors may still be found.

European politiciansRussia's massive attack on Ukraine

As reported earlier, Russia launched over 440 drones and 32 missiles across Ukraine during the night of June 17. In Kyiv alone, 27 locations were affected by the combined missile and drone attack.

According to the latest data, 15 people have been confirmed dead, and 114 have been injured, with dozens hospitalized.

One of the most severe impacts occurred when a Russian missile pierced through all floors of a nine-story apartment building in the Solomianskyi district, causing part of the structure to collapse completely.