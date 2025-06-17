Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russians Attacking Kherson With Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russians have changed their tactics in using UAVs: they have been launching massive attacks on Kherson's Dniprovskyi district since early morning, with the number of injured civilians increasing.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

"Russians have changed their UAV tactics - since early morning they have been massively attacking the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson," the message states.

In just one hour, at least 11 people were injured in drone attacks in that area. All are receiving necessary medical assistance.

Prokudin assured that all necessary measures are being taken to counter enemy drones. He noted that adapting to the enemy's new tactics will take time. Residents of Kherson are urged not to go outside in this area unless absolutely necessary.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces launched a drone attack on Kherson's Dniprovskyi district this morning. Currently, three women and two men are known to have been injured.

