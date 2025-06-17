A NEW CHAPTER IN HISTORIC HOSPITALITY: COURTYARD PHILADELPHIA DOWNTOWN DEBUTS JUNE 2025 IN ICONIC YMCA LANDMARK

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) After an all-encompassing property renovation, the rebranded Courtyard Philadelphia Downtown invites visitors to enjoy stylish rooms, vibrant on-site restaurant, versatile event spaces, and easy access to Philadelphia's top attractions.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Courtyard by Marriott® Philadelphia Downtown has announced a new name to ring in its next chapter following an all-encompassing property renovation that comprehensively renovated every guestroom and public area of the hotel. Joining the Courtyard by Marriott brand portfolio, this revitalized hotel seamlessly marries modern comfort with rich architectural heritage, breathing new life into the historic Georgian Revival-style building designed by famed Gilded Age architect Horace Trumbauer.

“This transformation is more than a renovation-it's a reimagination and reintroduction,” said Jen Paro, General Manager of Courtyard Philadelphia Downtown.“We're proud to be part of the next chapter of this historic space and create a destination where guests can truly feel the hospitality and heartbeat of Center City.”

Formerly the Le Meridien Philadelphia, the 202-room hotel is located just steps from City Hall and the Pennsylvania Convention Center, offering business and leisure travelers unparalleled access to Center City's thriving culinary, cultural, and commercial scenes. Originally constructed in 1912 as a YMCA and later serving as a government office, the building's storied past is honored through thoughtful design and preserved architectural features including grand stone fireplaces, fluted columns, oak-paneled walls, and a historic stage inside the Trumbauer Ballroom.

The Bauer Restaurant & Bar, the hotel's newly-relaunched on-site outlet, anchors the experience with a blend of New American cuisine, warm hospitality, and classic design. Set beneath soaring carved wood arches, the restaurant invites guests to connect over breakfast meetings, evening cocktails, and hearty dinners. The lounge, open all day, provides a refined-yet-comfortable space for work or relaxation. Newly introduced for private events, The Founder's Room offers an elegant dining space ideal for intimate celebrations, executive gatherings, and curated culinary experiences.

The hotel's 9,165 square feet of flexible event space includes nine event rooms and seven breakout areas, highlighted by the 2,352-square-foot Trumbauer Ballroom and the luminous Abele Library. With amenities such as complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi, 55-inch flatscreen TVs, and digital check-in with mobile key access, Courtyard Philadelphia Downtown blends timeless elegance with forward-thinking functionality.

“Our vision was to bring Courtyard's signature modern hospitality to a building that represents Philadelphia's architectural soul,” said representatives from The Gettys Group, the interior design firm behind the renovation.“We leaned into three key design pillars-Inspired Classic, Metro Afterglow, and Georgian Revival-to create a welcoming environment that honors the past while embracing the present.”

Guests will also enjoy a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center equipped with Peloton bikes, a convenient on-site market for snacks and sundries, and a sustainable, pet-friendly approach to hospitality. Room sizes average 300 to 325 square feet for standard guestrooms and up to 525 square feet for suites, including an oversized two-bedroom family suite and multiple rooms with lock-off options to further create multi-room suite offerings.

Just a short ride from the city's famed Historic District and walking distance to Rittenhouse and Logan Squares, Courtyard Philadelphia Downtown offers both comfort and connectivity. Whether visiting for business, conventions, or a weekend getaway, guests will find themselves immersed in the best of Philadelphia's dynamic downtown.

For more information or to book your stay, visit marriott.com/en-us/hotels/phlyd-courtyard-philadelphia-downtown

About Courtyard Philadelphia Downtown

Attachments



Newly Renovated Guestroom at Courtyard by Marriott® Philadelphia Downtown | Photo Credit: Drew Gorrie, PhotoWeb The Bauer, New Restaurant & Bar at Courtyard by Marriott® Philadelphia Downtown | Photo Credit: Drew Gorrie, PhotoWeb

