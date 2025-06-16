HR Acuity Earns 2025 Great Place To Work Certificationtm For Sixth Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Acuity , the leading provider in employee relations case management and investigations software, announced today that Great Place To Work ® certified it for the sixth year in a row. The recognition is based entirely on feedback from current employees about company culture, trust and workplace experience. It is awarded to organizations that meet the highest standard of employee satisfaction.

This year, 87% of HR Acuity employees said it is a great place to work-30 percentage points higher than the average U.S. company. In addition to the certification, HR Acuity was ranked #14 on Fortune's 2025 Best Small and Medium Workplaces in New York .

"Being certified as a Great Place To Work® is more than a badge-it's a reflection of our values and how we live them every day," said Deb Muller, founder and CEO, HR Acuity. "As the company has continued its growth trajectory, we have sustained an authentic and inclusive culture-all designed with intention and reinforced with action. And, when people feel connected to each other and to a larger purpose, great outcomes naturally follow."

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. According to Great Place To Work research, 75% of job seekers prefer companies that are Great Place To Work Certified over those that are not. Additionally, Great Place To Work Certified companies outperform the market average by 19 percentage points (74% vs. 55%).

About HR Acuity

HR Acuity is the category leader in AI-powered HR case management and investigations software. Built for ER and HR professionals, its industry-leading SaaS solution delivers powerful case management, advanced AI and analytics, and proactive insights that drive fair, consistent and compliant employee relations practices. By transforming how organizations handle workplace issues-from initial report to resolution and beyond-HR Acuity empowers businesses to foster transparency, accountability and a culture of trust.

HR Acuity proudly boasts an expanding customer base, working with hundreds of leading enterprises including LinkedIn, Lyft, Verizon, General Mills and Adobe. The company publishes the annual Employee Relations Benchmark Study , covering more than 9 million employees; is the creator of ER/Q , the first-ever maturity model for employee relations; and is the founder of empowERTM , a growing community of more than 7,000 employee relations, workplace investigations, human resources and compliance professionals.

For more information, visit hracuity or follow us on LinkedIn .

About Great Place to Work CertificationTM

Great Place To Work® CertificationTM is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For AllTM Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work CertifiedTM or receiving recognition on a coveted Best WorkplacesTM List.

Media Contact:

Kate Freer, CMO

[email protected]

SOURCE HR Acuity

