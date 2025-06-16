Fairmint Submits Comprehensive Framework To SEC Crypto Task Force To Modernize $6 Trillion Private Markets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEC-Registered Transfer Agent delivers seven-point blueprint based on $1B+ real-world onchain operations

NEW YORK, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairmint, the leading onchain securities platform and SEC-registered transfer agent, today announced its submission of a comprehensive seven-point policy framework to the SEC's Crypto Task Force, proposing practical steps to revolutionize America's $6 trillion private securities market through blockchain technology.

While public markets benefit from regulated infrastructure through DTCC and registered transfer agents, private markets operate in a regulatory gray zone. The $6 trillion private securities ecosystem relies heavily on unregulated cap table vendors offering expensive spreadsheet software with no settlement capabilities and limited regulatory oversight.

"Private companies are managing billion-dollar cap tables in Excel while public companies have regulated infrastructure," said Joris Delanoue, CEO of Fairmint. "This creates unnecessary friction, compliance gaps and limits American capital formation. We've spent years building the solution to blur the lines between private and public by going onchain. Now we're sharing the regulatory roadmap to scale it industry-wide."

Fairmint's framework, submitted to Chairman Paul Atkins and Commissioner Hester Peirce, addresses specific operational challenges encountered daily in private securities administration:

- Protocol-level interoperability enabling seamless integration across transfer agents- Observer nodes providing continuous SEC oversight without compromising privacy- Direct ownership with embedded compliance protections- Knowledge-based investor qualification replacing outdated wealth thresholds- Regulatory clarity for smart contract-based intermediation- Controlled innovation environment for compliant experimentation- Protocol-based clearing replacing legacy intermediaries

The framework emphasizes solutions benefiting the entire equity securities ecosystem, reflecting Fairmint's vision of blurring the lines between traditional and onchain finance. Each point provides concrete implementation steps the SEC can execute under existing authority, focusing on strengthening oversight while enabling technological innovation.

Fairmint's recommendations stem from production systems already processing more than $1B in equity onchain. As a registered transfer agent, the company operates within established securities law while demonstrating how blockchain technology can enhance, not circumvent, investor protections. The company's Open Captable Protocol, which underlies these operational recommendations, is open source and available for industry-wide adoption.

"This isn't about competitive advantage, it's about supercharging private markets through shared infrastructure development while maintaining the regulatory oversight essential for investor protection," added Delanoue.

The submission aligns with growing regulatory momentum for blockchain-based financial infrastructure. Chairman Atkins has emphasized technological modernization as a priority, while Commissioner Peirce has advocated for regulatory clarity supporting responsible innovation.

"The SEC's thoughtful approach through the Crypto Task Force creates exactly the right environment to strengthen U.S. leadership in financial innovation," Delanoue said. "We're contributing operational insights from our own efforts processing equity onchain that can help shape effective policy. We're showing how existing law can embrace superior technology that provides real-time oversight, immutable records, and programmable compliance. This framework positions America to lead the next generation of financial infrastructure and we look forward to working in conjunction with the SEC to make it happen."

The complete framework submission is available here .

