Bomb Threat At The Palace School In Jaipur: No Suspicious Items Found
The bomb disposal squad and dog squad were immediately deployed to the scene, and a thorough search of the premises began. According to reports, the threatening email was received on the school's official email ID on Sunday. However, since the school was closed at the time, no one noticed it.
On Monday, around 11 a.m., school staff discovered the email and immediately informed the police control room and the local police station. In response, police teams launched an extensive search operation across the entire campus. All students and staff members were safely evacuated.
Police officials stated, "On Monday, the Palace School administration received an email threatening to bomb the premises. Upon receiving the alert, police teams, accompanied by the dog squad, bomb disposal unit, and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), promptly arrived at the scene and launched a thorough search operation. Fortunately, no suspicious object or explosive material was found during the inspection."
This is not the first such incident in Jaipur. On May 30, bomb threats were reported at the Mansarovar Metro Station and two courts in the city. Emails threatening bomb blasts were sent to the Jaipur Metro Court and a Family Court. The Family Court was searched for over four hours, while the Jaipur Metro Court was declared safe after a one-hour inspection.
Jaipur has witnessed a series of bomb threats throughout May.
On May 8, 12, and 13, threats were made to blow up the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. The email received on May 13 also included a demand for justice for a rape victim. On May 9, another bomb threat targeted Jaipur Metro, with an email warning of an explosion at both the station and inside a train. The threat mentioned retaliation following the success of "Operation Sindoor." However, investigations yielded no evidence of explosives.
