Today's markets analysis on behalf of Frank Walbaum Market Analyst at Naga


2025-06-16 08:26:47
(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) The euro advanced on Monday, trading near multi-year highs against the US dollar as it continues to find support from recent European Central Bank (ECB) communications. The latter signaled that monetary policy has now reached a neutral level, offering flexibility to pause further easing.
ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos downplayed concerns about the euro’s recent strength and expressed confidence that inflation is converging toward the 2% target. Markets expect one additional rate cut this year, possibly signaling the end of the current easing cycle.
Yields across the euro area rose on Monday, with the German 10-year Bund yield rebounding above 2.5%, supporting the European currency.
Meanwhile, across the Atlantic, the Federal Reserve is widely expected to leave rates unchanged at this we’k’s FOMC meeting. However, markets continue to price in a rate-cutting cycle beginning as early as September, particularly in light of softening US inflation data.
Looking ahead, focus turns to Tue’day’s ZEW Economic Sentiment Index and Th’rsday’s remarks from ECB President Lagarde. Strong data and further hawkish signals from policymakers could provide additional support to the single currency.

