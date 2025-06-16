Market Tips Toward Balance As Inventory Rises And Competition Eases
|
Metro Area*
|
Zillow
|
ZHVI
|
Share of
|
Inventory
|
Newly
|
Single-
|
Mortgage
|
United States
|
$366,289
|
0.4 %
|
25.8 %
|
19.6 %
|
0.9 %
|
$2,296
|
$2,388
|
New York, NY
|
$705,117
|
4.3 %
|
15.0 %
|
-0.8 %
|
-4.8 %
|
$3,824
|
$4,575
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
$966,715
|
0.2 %
|
23.2 %
|
36.4 %
|
-1.8 %
|
$4,462
|
$6,315
|
Chicago, IL
|
$340,713
|
3.3 %
|
22.4 %
|
2.5 %
|
3.0 %
|
$2,553
|
$2,217
|
Dallas, TX
|
$373,617
|
-3.4 %
|
34.2 %
|
32.1 %
|
-1.0 %
|
$2,382
|
$2,447
|
Houston, TX
|
$312,657
|
-1.5 %
|
30.0 %
|
30.5 %
|
6.2 %
|
$2,215
|
$2,039
|
Washington, DC
|
$584,727
|
1.5 %
|
26.2 %
|
37.7 %
|
9.0 %
|
$3,253
|
$3,813
|
Philadelphia, PA
|
$382,423
|
3.3 %
|
22.3 %
|
10.9 %
|
1.2 %
|
$2,264
|
$2,482
|
Miami, FL
|
$478,524
|
-3.2 %
|
23.6 %
|
24.1 %
|
-13.7 %
|
$3,542
|
$3,129
|
Atlanta, GA
|
$386,672
|
-2.7 %
|
30.0 %
|
30.2 %
|
-3.3 %
|
$2,253
|
$2,525
|
Boston, MA
|
$729,032
|
1.6 %
|
20.7 %
|
16.3 %
|
2.6 %
|
$3,991
|
$4,758
|
Phoenix, AZ
|
$454,127
|
-3.4 %
|
37.2 %
|
36.4 %
|
-1.6 %
|
$2,366
|
$2,964
|
San Francisco, CA
|
$1,152,783
|
-2.5 %
|
22.4 %
|
25.7 %
|
-0.4 %
|
$4,065
|
$7,564
|
Riverside, CA
|
$588,180
|
-0.8 %
|
25.7 %
|
32.1 %
|
-5.6 %
|
$3,085
|
$3,838
|
Detroit, MI
|
$263,946
|
2.8 %
|
22.4 %
|
8.2 %
|
-3.7 %
|
$1,569
|
$1,718
|
Seattle, WA
|
$759,243
|
-0.1 %
|
27.3 %
|
30.4 %
|
0.9 %
|
$3,375
|
$4,981
|
Minneapolis, MN
|
$386,592
|
1.2 %
|
21.6 %
|
9.0 %
|
1.4 %
|
$2,346
|
$2,525
|
San Diego, CA
|
$937,964
|
-1.9 %
|
28.6 %
|
35.9 %
|
-7.3 %
|
$4,177
|
$6,133
|
Tampa, FL
|
$365,243
|
-5.4 %
|
35.0 %
|
19.6 %
|
-1.7 %
|
$2,462
|
$2,390
|
Denver, CO
|
$587,483
|
-2.4 %
|
37.8 %
|
37.8 %
|
0.7 %
|
$3,034
|
$3,847
|
Baltimore, MD
|
$401,076
|
1.8 %
|
26.4 %
|
18.8 %
|
3.8 %
|
$2,394
|
$2,609
|
St. Louis, MO
|
$268,506
|
2.3 %
|
22.9 %
|
12.1 %
|
5.1 %
|
$1,605
|
$1,749
|
Orlando, FL
|
$390,922
|
-3.2 %
|
30.7 %
|
26.7 %
|
-2.6 %
|
$2,462
|
$2,556
|
Charlotte, NC
|
$389,056
|
-0.9 %
|
27.9 %
|
32.1 %
|
-4.4 %
|
$2,152
|
$2,536
|
San Antonio, TX
|
$284,702
|
-3.3 %
|
30.7 %
|
18.8 %
|
0.6 %
|
$1,881
|
$1,859
|
Portland, OR
|
$557,238
|
-0.5 %
|
29.2 %
|
20.2 %
|
-1.3 %
|
$2,687
|
$3,643
|
Sacramento, CA
|
$586,352
|
-1.4 %
|
30.3 %
|
33.0 %
|
-4.4 %
|
$2,800
|
$3,833
|
Pittsburgh, PA
|
$226,259
|
0.8 %
|
25.0 %
|
12.8 %
|
0.5 %
|
$1,666
|
$1,472
|
Cincinnati, OH
|
$300,141
|
3.0 %
|
25.2 %
|
15.5 %
|
5.7 %
|
$1,998
|
$1,953
|
Austin, TX
|
$446,737
|
-5.5 %
|
31.7 %
|
15.5 %
|
-7.4 %
|
$2,343
|
$2,932
|
Las Vegas, NV
|
$438,477
|
1.6 %
|
31.3 %
|
50.2 %
|
-10.5 %
|
$2,260
|
$2,857
|
Kansas City, MO
|
$318,331
|
1.9 %
|
25.1 %
|
17.0 %
|
11.6 %
|
$1,799
|
$2,074
|
Columbus, OH
|
$329,097
|
1.5 %
|
28.0 %
|
23.8 %
|
7.4 %
|
$1,967
|
$2,146
|
Indianapolis, IN
|
$290,412
|
1.6 %
|
30.0 %
|
18.9 %
|
9.0 %
|
$1,899
|
$1,892
|
Cleveland, OH
|
$243,383
|
4.6 %
|
21.4 %
|
15.3 %
|
4.2 %
|
$1,631
|
$1,582
|
San Jose, CA
|
$1,624,141
|
0.8 %
|
21.6 %
|
25.4 %
|
-7.7 %
|
$4,508
|
$10,706
|
Nashville, TN
|
$457,892
|
0.1 %
|
34.1 %
|
29.2 %
|
4.1 %
|
$2,404
|
$2,983
|
Virginia Beach, VA
|
$363,157
|
2.0 %
|
21.7 %
|
18.2 %
|
1.3 %
|
$2,222
|
$2,362
|
Providence, RI
|
$506,205
|
3.8 %
|
19.2 %
|
16.3 %
|
12.8 %
|
$3,198
|
$3,296
|
Jacksonville, FL
|
$354,861
|
-3.0 %
|
33.1 %
|
22.4 %
|
-2.0 %
|
$2,079
|
$2,318
|
Milwaukee, WI
|
$373,325
|
3.2 %
|
13.1 %
|
7.5 %
|
-11.5 %
|
$1,719
|
$2,428
|
Oklahoma City, OK
|
$241,936
|
1.2 %
|
28.3 %
|
13.5 %
|
-1.0 %
|
$1,537
|
$1,573
|
Raleigh, NC
|
$447,744
|
-1.8 %
|
35.4 %
|
45.4 %
|
2.3 %
|
$2,127
|
$2,923
|
Memphis, TN
|
$244,922
|
-0.9 %
|
28.0 %
|
1.8 %
|
35.1 %
|
$1,649
|
$1,596
|
Richmond, VA
|
$386,654
|
1.4 %
|
23.0 %
|
22.9 %
|
13.2 %
|
$2,326
|
$2,519
|
Louisville, KY
|
$271,520
|
4.3 %
|
26.2 %
|
15.2 %
|
-12.9 %
|
$1,650
|
$1,763
|
New Orleans, LA
|
$252,405
|
-2.3 %
|
27.4 %
|
10.1 %
|
4.1 %
|
$1,915
|
$1,643
|
Salt Lake City, UT
|
$556,880
|
1.2 %
|
33.9 %
|
26.7 %
|
8.4 %
|
$2,555
|
$3,633
|
Hartford, CT
|
$384,622
|
4.1 %
|
14.2 %
|
0.0 %
|
-3.8 %
|
$2,517
|
$2,497
|
Buffalo, NY
|
$276,297
|
2.9 %
|
14.4 %
|
-3.0 %
|
-2.8 %
|
$1,824
|
$1,794
|
Birmingham, AL
|
$257,266
|
-0.2 %
|
24.8 %
|
13.8 %
|
5.3 %
|
$1,558
|
$1,673
*Table ordered by market size
1 The Zillow market report is a monthly overview of the national and local real estate markets. The report is compiled by Zillow Research. For more information, visit zillow/research .
About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: Z and ZG) is reimagining real estate to make home a reality for more and more people. As the most visited real estate app and website in the United States, Zillow and its affiliates help people find and get the home they want by connecting them with digital solutions, dedicated real estate professionals, and easier buying, selling, financing, and renting experiences.
Zillow Group's affiliates, subsidiaries and brands include Zillow®, Zillow Premier Agent®, Zillow Home LoansSM, Zillow Rentals®, Trulia®, Out East®, StreetEasy®, HotPads®, ShowingTime+SM, Spruce®, and Follow Up Boss®.
All marks herein are owned by MFTB Holdco, Inc., a Zillow affiliate. Zillow Home Loans, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS #10287 ( ). © 2025 MFTB Holdco, Inc., a Zillow affiliate.
(ZFIN)
SOURCE Zillow
