Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Market Tips Toward Balance As Inventory Rises And Competition Eases

2025-06-16 08:16:51
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Home buyers today have a few factors in their favor: Rates are lower than last year, they have more homes to choose from, and sellers are cutting prices at record rates," said Kara Ng, Zillow senior economist. "But they still face major obstacles, particularly saving up enough for a down payment and finding a home within their budget. Many families looking to upsize are realizing it's cheaper to rent a starter home than to buy one."

Economic uncertainty in the wake of trade tariffs and losses in the stock market contributed to slower newly pending sales than expected in April, falling 2.5% from the year before. As tariff concerns eased and the S&P 500 rebounded in May, sales rose 3.5% over April, up 0.9% from last year.

More inventory also helped sales. With inventory up nearly 20% over the previous year buyers had more options in May than at any time since July 2020. Despite higher sales, sellers still outnumber buyers.

This gives buyers more time to decide and more power in negotiations. Zillow's market heat index shows a balanced market nationwide, one that's a lot more buyer-friendly than in recent years. Competition among buyers declined to the lowest level seen in May in Zillow records, reaching back through 2018.

Home values have fallen in 22 of the 50 largest metro areas over the past year, and sellers cut prices on almost 26% of listings nationwide - another May high in Zillow records. Homes that sell typically do so in 17 days, about four more than last year and only two days fewer than pre-pandemic averages.

Despite a less competitive for-sale market, renting a starter home makes financial sense - at least in the short term - for much of the nation. Rent for a typical single-family home is roughly $100 cheaper per month than the mortgage payment on the typical U.S. home, even after a 10% down payment. Six years ago, renting was $373 more expensive than buying. This shift helps explain why housing demand continues to bounce along the bottom.

Demand for single-family rentals and a limited supply pushed up those rents faster than apartment rents during the pandemic, but Zillow's latest Rental Market Report shows that single-family rent growth is finally cooling. Meanwhile, mortgage costs have fallen annually, thanks to slower home value growth and lower mortgage rates. This has closed the gap between buying and renting by half over the past year, and that trend could stick - Zillow's forecast expects single-family rents will far outpace home value growth this year.

Metro Area*

Zillow
Home
Value
Index
(ZHVI)

ZHVI
Year
over
Year
(YoY)

Share of
Listings
With a
Price Cut

Inventory
YoY

Newly
Pending
Listings
YoY

Single-
Family
Rent
Cost

Mortgage
Payment on
a Typical
Home at 10%
Down

United States

$366,289

0.4 %

25.8 %

19.6 %

0.9 %

$2,296

$2,388

New York, NY

$705,117

4.3 %

15.0 %

-0.8 %

-4.8 %

$3,824

$4,575

Los Angeles, CA

$966,715

0.2 %

23.2 %

36.4 %

-1.8 %

$4,462

$6,315

Chicago, IL

$340,713

3.3 %

22.4 %

2.5 %

3.0 %

$2,553

$2,217

Dallas, TX

$373,617

-3.4 %

34.2 %

32.1 %

-1.0 %

$2,382

$2,447

Houston, TX

$312,657

-1.5 %

30.0 %

30.5 %

6.2 %

$2,215

$2,039

Washington, DC

$584,727

1.5 %

26.2 %

37.7 %

9.0 %

$3,253

$3,813

Philadelphia, PA

$382,423

3.3 %

22.3 %

10.9 %

1.2 %

$2,264

$2,482

Miami, FL

$478,524

-3.2 %

23.6 %

24.1 %

-13.7 %

$3,542

$3,129

Atlanta, GA

$386,672

-2.7 %

30.0 %

30.2 %

-3.3 %

$2,253

$2,525

Boston, MA

$729,032

1.6 %

20.7 %

16.3 %

2.6 %

$3,991

$4,758

Phoenix, AZ

$454,127

-3.4 %

37.2 %

36.4 %

-1.6 %

$2,366

$2,964

San Francisco, CA

$1,152,783

-2.5 %

22.4 %

25.7 %

-0.4 %

$4,065

$7,564

Riverside, CA

$588,180

-0.8 %

25.7 %

32.1 %

-5.6 %

$3,085

$3,838

Detroit, MI

$263,946

2.8 %

22.4 %

8.2 %

-3.7 %

$1,569

$1,718

Seattle, WA

$759,243

-0.1 %

27.3 %

30.4 %

0.9 %

$3,375

$4,981

Minneapolis, MN

$386,592

1.2 %

21.6 %

9.0 %

1.4 %

$2,346

$2,525

San Diego, CA

$937,964

-1.9 %

28.6 %

35.9 %

-7.3 %

$4,177

$6,133

Tampa, FL

$365,243

-5.4 %

35.0 %

19.6 %

-1.7 %

$2,462

$2,390

Denver, CO

$587,483

-2.4 %

37.8 %

37.8 %

0.7 %

$3,034

$3,847

Baltimore, MD

$401,076

1.8 %

26.4 %

18.8 %

3.8 %

$2,394

$2,609

St. Louis, MO

$268,506

2.3 %

22.9 %

12.1 %

5.1 %

$1,605

$1,749

Orlando, FL

$390,922

-3.2 %

30.7 %

26.7 %

-2.6 %

$2,462

$2,556

Charlotte, NC

$389,056

-0.9 %

27.9 %

32.1 %

-4.4 %

$2,152

$2,536

San Antonio, TX

$284,702

-3.3 %

30.7 %

18.8 %

0.6 %

$1,881

$1,859

Portland, OR

$557,238

-0.5 %

29.2 %

20.2 %

-1.3 %

$2,687

$3,643

Sacramento, CA

$586,352

-1.4 %

30.3 %

33.0 %

-4.4 %

$2,800

$3,833

Pittsburgh, PA

$226,259

0.8 %

25.0 %

12.8 %

0.5 %

$1,666

$1,472

Cincinnati, OH

$300,141

3.0 %

25.2 %

15.5 %

5.7 %

$1,998

$1,953

Austin, TX

$446,737

-5.5 %

31.7 %

15.5 %

-7.4 %

$2,343

$2,932

Las Vegas, NV

$438,477

1.6 %

31.3 %

50.2 %

-10.5 %

$2,260

$2,857

Kansas City, MO

$318,331

1.9 %

25.1 %

17.0 %

11.6 %

$1,799

$2,074

Columbus, OH

$329,097

1.5 %

28.0 %

23.8 %

7.4 %

$1,967

$2,146

Indianapolis, IN

$290,412

1.6 %

30.0 %

18.9 %

9.0 %

$1,899

$1,892

Cleveland, OH

$243,383

4.6 %

21.4 %

15.3 %

4.2 %

$1,631

$1,582

San Jose, CA

$1,624,141

0.8 %

21.6 %

25.4 %

-7.7 %

$4,508

$10,706

Nashville, TN

$457,892

0.1 %

34.1 %

29.2 %

4.1 %

$2,404

$2,983

Virginia Beach, VA

$363,157

2.0 %

21.7 %

18.2 %

1.3 %

$2,222

$2,362

Providence, RI

$506,205

3.8 %

19.2 %

16.3 %

12.8 %

$3,198

$3,296

Jacksonville, FL

$354,861

-3.0 %

33.1 %

22.4 %

-2.0 %

$2,079

$2,318

Milwaukee, WI

$373,325

3.2 %

13.1 %

7.5 %

-11.5 %

$1,719

$2,428

Oklahoma City, OK

$241,936

1.2 %

28.3 %

13.5 %

-1.0 %

$1,537

$1,573

Raleigh, NC

$447,744

-1.8 %

35.4 %

45.4 %

2.3 %

$2,127

$2,923

Memphis, TN

$244,922

-0.9 %

28.0 %

1.8 %

35.1 %

$1,649

$1,596

Richmond, VA

$386,654

1.4 %

23.0 %

22.9 %

13.2 %

$2,326

$2,519

Louisville, KY

$271,520

4.3 %

26.2 %

15.2 %

-12.9 %

$1,650

$1,763

New Orleans, LA

$252,405

-2.3 %

27.4 %

10.1 %

4.1 %

$1,915

$1,643

Salt Lake City, UT

$556,880

1.2 %

33.9 %

26.7 %

8.4 %

$2,555

$3,633

Hartford, CT

$384,622

4.1 %

14.2 %

0.0 %

-3.8 %

$2,517

$2,497

Buffalo, NY

$276,297

2.9 %

14.4 %

-3.0 %

-2.8 %

$1,824

$1,794

Birmingham, AL

$257,266

-0.2 %

24.8 %

13.8 %

5.3 %

$1,558

$1,673

*Table ordered by market size

1 The Zillow market report is a monthly overview of the national and local real estate markets. The report is compiled by Zillow Research. For more information, visit zillow/research .

About Zillow Group
 Zillow Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: Z and ZG) is reimagining real estate to make home a reality for more and more people. As the most visited real estate app and website in the United States, Zillow and its affiliates help people find and get the home they want by connecting them with digital solutions, dedicated real estate professionals, and easier buying, selling, financing, and renting experiences.

Zillow Group's affiliates, subsidiaries and brands include Zillow®, Zillow Premier Agent®, Zillow Home LoansSM, Zillow Rentals®, Trulia®, Out East®, StreetEasy®, HotPads®, ShowingTime+SM, Spruce®, and Follow Up Boss®.

All marks herein are owned by MFTB Holdco, Inc., a Zillow affiliate. Zillow Home Loans, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS #10287 ( ). © 2025 MFTB Holdco, Inc., a Zillow affiliate.

(ZFIN)

SOURCE Zillow

MENAFN16062025003732001241ID1109679933

