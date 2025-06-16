Boeing, RAAF Demonstrate MQ-28 Teaming With E-7A Wedgetail

"This trial demonstrates family-of-systems integration, the strength of our open systems architecture, and is a critical first step towards integrating mission partners' software and communications systems natively into the E-7A Wedgetail," said Glen Ferguson, director MQ-28 Global Programs.

"It not only validated a key element of the MQ-28 concept of operations, but also how collaborative combat aircraft can expand and enhance the role of the E-7A to meet future force requirements.

"It is another tangible proof point of the maturity of our program."

Australian Minister for Defence Industry The Honourable Pat Conroy MP acknowledged the milestone saying, "The Ghost Bat has the potential to turn a single fighter jet into a fighting team, with advanced sensors that are like hundreds of eyes in the sky."

The software was jointly developed and implemented by Boeing Defence Australia, Defence Science and Technology Group and the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratories.

"It has been an exceptional collaborative effort across organisations from government, contractors, and global partners," said Adam Tsacoumangos, director of Air Dominance Programs for Boeing's Phantom Works.

This trial is part of a series of events with RAAF assets throughout this year, collectively known as Capability Demonstration 2025 (CD25).

CD25 will demonstrate MQ-28 operational effectiveness and how collaborative combat aircraft will integrate and operate with RAAF crewed assets.

Future events will involve teaming with other assets, including F/A-18F and F-35.

A leading global aerospace company and top U.S. exporter, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. Our U.S. and global workforce and supplier base drive innovation, economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing is committed to fostering a culture based on our core values of safety, quality and integrity.

Contact

Belinda Egan

Boeing Australia Communications

[email protected]

Boeing Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Boeing