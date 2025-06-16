Immuneering To Provide Updates From Phase 2A Clinical Trial Of IMM-1-104 In First-Line Pancreatic Cancer Patients On Tuesday, June 17, 2025
The conference call will be webcast live and archived in the Investor Relations section of Immuneering's website at Events & Presentations | Immuneering Corporation .
About Immuneering Corporation
Immuneering is a clinical-stage oncology company outpacing cancer to help patients outlive their disease. The Company's lead product candidate, IMM-1-104, is an oral, once-daily deep cyclic inhibitor of MEK designed to improve durability and tolerability, and expand indications to include MAPK pathway-driven tumors such as most pancreatic cancers. IMM-1-104 is currently in a Phase 2a trial in patients with advanced solid tumors including pancreatic cancer. The Company's development pipeline also includes early-stage programs. For more information, please visit
Media Contact:
Jenna Urban
...
Investor Contact:
Laurence Watts
619-916-7620
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
CommentsNo comment