Not Every Child In Kashmir Dreams In Equations

By Mohammad Hanief

Rehana Ahanger once thought love meant correction.

Her elder son, a shy boy with large eyes and a shrinking confidence, was struggling in school, particularly with math and science.

“I believed if I pushed him, he'd learn. If I reminded him, again and again, he'd get better,” she said.“But the more I tried, the more he pulled away. He'd stop smiling after school. He stopped drawing.”

Rehana's small flat in Srinagar was filled with books she had bought for him: test prep, past papers, workbooks stacked neatly in corners. What it lacked was understanding.

“I thought I was doing the right thing,” she said.“Every mother wants her child to succeed.”

It wasn't until she accidentally found one of his sketchbooks under the mattress. It was full of faces, birds, and oddly detailed buildings.

It made her pause and ponder.

“He didn't care for equations,” she admitted.“But he could draw grief, joy, the sound of rain, all with a pencil. And I had missed it. I had missed him.”

In Kashmir, where futures often feel borrowed from chance and history, many parents like Rehana believe education is the only ladder left.

But what gets lost in this climb is the child, their voice, their rhythm, their being.

Before a school bell ever rings, the learning has begun. And parents, not teachers, are the first to hold the chalk.

Every child begins in a lap and lullaby. They learn from the sound of their name spoken softly. From the way a door is closed during a fight. From how their parents deal with fear or failure.

The real lessons-empathy, patience, trust-arrive long before multiplication tables or grammar rules.

Science says that by the time a child is five, their brain is already 90 percent formed. But you don't need research to know this.

Just walk through any village in the Valley and you'll see it: a father showing his child how to wrap bread, a mother whispering stories into a toddler's ear during a power cut. Those are classrooms. That is curriculum.

And yet, in many homes now, love wears the mask of pressure. Parents, anxious about their children's future, push instead of listen. Correct instead of ask. They confuse ambition with expectation.“I didn't know the difference until it hurt him,” Rehana said.

The numbers don't lie.

In 2022 alone, more than 13,000 students in India died by suicide. Many of them had been praised, ranked, judged without being known. They lived among books but not among listeners.

“Children aren't containers to be filled,” said a school counselor from Baramulla.“They're gardens. They need weather, not weight.”

The most lasting education doesn't come from a blackboard. It comes from a parent sitting beside a child who's failed a test and saying,“Try again.” It comes from being told that effort matters more than result. That kindness is a subject. That it's okay not to be the best, as long as you are whole.

This kind of parenting doesn't require degrees. It requires presence. A willingness to listen without judging. A habit of asking: are you okay, instead of did you finish your homework?

The tools are simple: bedtime stories, open conversations, shared silences.

And when schools and families work together, not as bosses and customers, but as partners, a child stands taller. Teachers understand better. Parents feel less alone.

A handful of schools in Kashmir have started inviting parents for workshops, not just report cards. But the effort must stretch beyond classrooms, especially in homes where literacy is low or time is scarce.

Rehana was lucky.“One evening,” she said,“he asked if I wanted to see what he had drawn.” He was hesitant, unsure if he'd be dismissed again. She sat with him for an hour. Said nothing at first. Then asked him to show more.

That night, she hid all the coaching books under her bed. Enrolled him in a weekend art class. And when his teacher there said he showed unusual promise, she didn't cry. She just nodded, as if something long frozen inside her had begun to thaw.

Now, Rehana waits for her son to return from art class with smudges on his hands and joy in his eyes. She no longer checks his marks first thing.

“He talks more now,” she said.“He asks questions. About clouds. About light. Sometimes about things I don't understand.”

And she smiles when she says this. Because she knows she is still his teacher, but finally, the right kind.

Mohammad Hanief is a Srinagar-based columnist who writes on parenting, child development, and society. He can be reached at [email protected] .