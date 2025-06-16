BRT Fares In Peshawar Increased By Rs10, New Tariff To Take Effect From July 1

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)TransPeshawar has announced a Rs10 hike in the fares of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service, which will come into effect from July 1, 2025.

As per the notification issued, the minimum fare has been increased from Rs20 to Rs30, while the fare for the premium express routes will now be Rs70 instead of Rs60.

According to the revised tariff structure, a journey of up to 5 kilometers will cost Rs30, travel between 5.1 to 10 kilometers will cost Rs45, and trips covering 15.1 to 20 kilometers will be charged Rs50. Passengers travelling between 20 to 25 kilometers will pay Rs55, and those going 25.1 to 30 kilometers will be charged Rs60.

For longer journeys, the fare from 30.1 to 35 kilometers has been set at Rs65, and from 35.1 to 40 kilometers at Rs70. Any journey beyond 40 kilometers will also be charged Rs70.

TransPeshawar clarified that the fare increase was approved during the 18th meeting of the Board of Directors of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Urban Mobility Authority.

However, fares for the dedicated express buses remain unchanged. The fare revision has been attributed to rising fuel prices and increased operational costs, with the aim of maintaining uninterrupted and quality services for commuters.

Despite these clarifications, several passengers have expressed their concerns over the fare hike. Malik Saleem, a resident of Saddar who commutes daily to Hayatabad for work, told TNN,“The bus service was a convenience for us, but it's gradually becoming a burden. The fare increase is tough for common people like us. On top of that, due to crowding, reaching on time has also become an issue.”

He further added that public welfare transport systems around the world are subsidized by governments to ensure affordable travel for the public.“If the government had increased the subsidy for BRT, it would have been a better solution. Increasing the number of buses would help reduce congestion. We demand the government provide better transport facilities at minimal cost.”

BRT spokesperson Sadaf Kamil explained that although the buses are hybrid and more fuel-efficient than regular ones, other operational costs such as electricity and generator fuel also need to be covered.“Three commercial plazas are under development, one of which has already been handed over to TransPeshawar, and the others will be received soon,” she said.

She added that while Rs4 billion was previously being given as annual subsidy, it has now been raised to Rs5 billion.“Still, given the soaring inflation, the fare hike became unavoidable.”

Kamil emphasized that BRT continues to offer better value and facilities compared to other public transport systems and said further efforts are being made to enhance affordability and comfort for the public in the future.