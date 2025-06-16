Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pakistan Shuts Border With Iran: Provincial Officials

2025-06-16 08:02:11
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Quetta, Pakistan: Pakistan has closed all its border crossings with neighbouring Iran for an indefinite period, provincial officials said on Monday, as Israel and Iran trade intense strikes and threaten further attacks.

"Border facilities in all five districts -- Chaghi, Washuk, Panjgur, Kech and Gwadar -- have been suspended," Qadir Bakhsh Pirkani, a senior official in Balochistan province, which borders Iran, told AFP.

