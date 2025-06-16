Global Actigraphy Devices Market Analysis 2025 Insights For Long-Term Investment & Planning

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Does The Data On The Actigraphy Devices Market Size Indicate?

The actigraphy devices global market is projected to experience steady growth from $2.39 billion in 2024 to $2.61 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.1%.

The impressive expansion of the actigraphy devices market can be ascribed to several factors. Government initiatives to support healthcare innovation, an escalation in funds for sleep and movement disorder research, an expanding elderly population, emerging requirement for personalized healthcare solutions, and intensifying demand for long-lasting health data monitoring all contribute to the market's robust growth in the historic period.

What Does The Future Hold For The Actigraphy Devices Market?

As we glance towards the future, the actigraphy devices market is poised for substantial growth over the next few years, anticipated to swell to $5.81 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.8%. A rise in sleep disorders, increasing awareness about sleep health, a surge in chronic diseases that necessitate monitoring, expanding clinical research in sleep and movement disorders, and the advent of telemedicine and remote patient monitoring are all expected to fuel this growth in the forecast period. Noteworthy trends in this period include demand for non-invasive monitoring devices, advancements in wearable device technology, the integration of actigraphy with mobile health apps, and enhanced actigraphy devices' capabilities in tracking sleep patterns.

What Are The Key Drivers For Growth In The Actigraphy Devices Market?

A key growth driver for the actigraphy devices market is the escalating prevalence of sleep disorders. Sleep disorders disturb the quality, timing, or duration of sleep, affecting overall health and daily functioning. These disorders are on the rise due to increasing screen time, which inhibits the body's natural circadian rhythm by halting melatonin production. Actigraphy devices, providing continuous, non-invasive monitoring for sleep-wake patterns over extended periods, are thus becoming increasingly necessary for sleep disorder diagnoses and treatment.

Which Companies Are Leading The Actigraphy Devices Market?

Major industry players driving the growth of the actigraphy devices market include Apple Inc., Google LLC, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Nokia Corporation, Koninklijke Philips NV., Garmin Ltd., ResMed Inc., Nox Health, VIVISOL SRL, Compumedics Limited, Empatica Inc., ARCHIMED, Cidelec, Cleveland Medical Devices Inc., Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc., CAMNTECH LIMITED, ActivInsights Ltd, Mini Mitter Co., ActivInsights Ltd., and Condor Instruments.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Actigraphy Devices Market?

Leading companies in the actigraphy devices market are investing heavily in developing technologically superior products, such as multi-sensor wearable devices, for continuous and hands-free monitoring. To cite an example, in November 2023, ActiGraph LLC, a US-based digital health company, introduced ActiGraph LEAP, a multisensor wearable device, boasting a comprehensive collection of sensors for continuous digital monitoring of numerous health measures.

How Is The Actigraphy Devices Market Segmented?

The actigraphy devices market has several segments:

By Product: Wearable Actigraphy Devices, Handheld Actigraphy Devices

By Distribution Channel: Online, Brick And Mortar

By Application: Sleep Disorders Monitoring, Circadian Rhythm Disorder Monitoring, Insomnia And Restless Leg Syndrome Diagnosis, Other Applications

By End Use: Healthcare Providers, Research Institutions, Homecare Settings, Fitness And Sports Centers

Furthermore, wearable actigraphy devices are subsegmented into wrist-worn devices, ankle-worn devices, waist-worn devices, clip-on devices, and headband-style devices. Handheld actigraphy devices breakdown into portable monitors, sleep analyzers, multi-parameter trackers, clinical diagnostic tools, and pediatric handheld units.

What Are The Key Regional Insights Into The Actigraphy Devices Market?

In 2024, North America held the largest market share for actigraphy devices, and it is anticipated that Asia-Pacific will be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period. Other regions analyzed in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

