Doesn't Matter If It's Club WC Or Another Competition, We Are Here To Win: Chelsea's Maresca

MENAFN - IANS) Atlanta, June 16 (IANS) Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca has delivered a clear message to players and fans ahead of the club's opening game in the Club World Cup 2025. The Conference League champions will face Los Angeles FC in their first match of the tournament, whose timing and toll on player fatigue have drawn criticism. Still, Maresca emphasised that Chelsea have come to the United States with only one goal: to win.

Tuesday's clash at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium is the opener in Group D, which also includes Brazilian club Flamengo and Tunisian side ES Tunis. Chelsea are favourites to progress, but handling that pressure is nothing new to Maresca's squad after their Conference League campaign.

"When you are the Chelsea head coach or if you are a Chelsea player, you must always try to win. It doesn't matter if it's the Club World Cup or another competition - that is what is expected," he said, as quoted by Xinhua.

"At this moment, the players are normally away enjoying their holiday and recovering energy. That is not the case because we are here to try to win. We can rest after the Club World Cup," Maresca continued.

Maresca noted the recent arrival of several new players, Liam Delap, Mike Penders, Mamadou Sarr, and Dario Essugo, and said the atmosphere felt similar to the beginning of preseason.

"We had a few days off and some new players have arrived, so when we saw each other three or four days ago at Cobham, the feeling was a little bit like when you return for preseason," said Maresca.

"But the first thing I said, and the main message since we returned, is that we are not here for preseason, it's a big, big tournament. I feel proud to lead Chelsea into the Club World Cup. It is the first time, and everything is new for us. So we must adapt as quickly as possible to make sure we are ready," he added.

Following their match against LAFC, Chelsea will face Brazilian side Flamengo and Tunisian champions ES Tunis in the group stage.