Global Acellular Dermal Matrices Market Report 2025 Strategic Insights For Companies Seeking Expansion, Growth

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Acellular Dermal Matrices Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Does The Data On The ADM Market Size Indicate?

The ADM market size has seen impressive growth in recent years. From a value of $1.47 billion in 2024, the market is estimated to reach $1.62 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.1%. Several factors have contributed to this growth during the historic period, including a surge in breast cancer cases and mastectomies, an increase in reconstructive and cosmetic surgeries, an uptick in the application of ADM in hernia and orthopedic repairs, a growing understanding and acceptance of biologic grafts, and a rise in trauma and accident cases.

What Does The Future Hold For The ADM Market?

Expected to maintain its upward trajectory, the market will surge to about $2.36 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 9.8%. Market growth during this forecast period will be fueled by demands for minimally invasive procedures, an increased elderly population, a focus on patient-specific ADM solutions, a surge in reconstructive surgeries, and a rise in chronic conditions. Significant trends for the forecast period include ADM integration with minimally invasive surgeries, advancements in tissue engineering, integration with stem cell therapies, development of synthetic and hybrid ADMs, and dual-sided and meshed ADM designs.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:



What Are The Key Drivers For Growth In The ADM Market?

The major market driver is set to be the growing prevalence of chronic wounds. Chronic wounds, including cuts or sores that take an elongated period to heal or fail to heal, require extensive care. As diabetes rates rise, so too is the incidence of chronic wounds, as the disease can hamper blood flow and damage nerves, making wound healing more difficult. The supportive layer provided by ADMs encourages natural skin repair, reducing the incidence of chronic wounds and promoting faster healing. For instance, in July 2023, non-profit US healthcare system OSF HealthCare reported that 6.7 million US residents currently live with chronic wounds, a number projected to increase by 2% annually over the next decade.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



Which Companies Are Leading The ADM Market?

Major players in the ADM market include industry giants such as Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, and Stryker Corporation. Others are Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, ConvaTec Group plc, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Conmed, Gunze Limited, Organogenesis Inc., and RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The ADM Market?

Industry players are focusing on developing innovative products to retain their competitive positions. For instance, dual-sided ADMs enhance surgical versatility and integration efficiency. These are grafts designed with multi-directional implantation surfaces to decrease handling complexity and improve surgical outcomes.

How Is The ADM Market Segmented?

The ADM market segmentation is broken down as follows:

1 By Product Type: Human ADMs, Porcine ADMs, Other Source ADMs

2 By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Online Sales, Distributor Sales

3 By Application: Breast Reconstruction, Dental Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Wound Care, Other Applications

4 By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, Research Laboratories



What Are The Key Regional Insights Into The ADM Market?

In terms of regional market breakdown, North America was the most significant region in the ADM market in 2024, with Asia-Pacific anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Bed Monitoring System & Baby Monitoring System Global Market Report 2025



Home Bedding Global Market Report 2025



Smart Bed Global Market Report 2025



About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company:

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at ...

Follow us on:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Global Market Model: global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.