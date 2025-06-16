Exro Announces Postponement Of Annual General Meeting To September
CALGARY, AB, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Exro Technologies Inc. (TSX: EXRO) (OTCQB: EXROF ) (the " Company " or " Exro "), a leading clean-technology company that develops next-generation power control electronics to enhance the performance of electric motors and batteries, today announced that it will not be proceeding with its previously scheduled Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 25, 2025.
The AGM will be rescheduled to a date in September 2025, with a new meeting date to be confirmed in due course. Shareholders will receive updated meeting materials once the new date has been determined.
ABOUT EXRO TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Exro Technologies Inc., now expanded through the strategic acquisition of SEA Electric, is a leading clean technology company that has developed new-generation power control electronics. Its innovative suite of solutions, including Coil DriverTM, Cell DriverTM, and SEA-Drive®, expand the capabilities of electric motors and batteries and offer OEMs a comprehensive e-propulsion solution with unmatched performance and efficiency. Exro is reshaping global energy consumption, accelerating adoption towards a circular electrified economy by delivering more with less – minimum energy for maximum results.
