Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Exro Announces Postponement Of Annual General Meeting To September


2025-06-16 07:31:44
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CALGARY, AB, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Exro Technologies Inc. (TSX: EXRO) (OTCQB: EXROF ) (the " Company " or " Exro "), a leading clean-technology company that develops next-generation power control electronics to enhance the performance of electric motors and batteries, today announced that it will not be proceeding with its previously scheduled Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 25, 2025.

The AGM will be rescheduled to a date in September 2025, with a new meeting date to be confirmed in due course. Shareholders will receive updated meeting materials once the new date has been determined.

ABOUT EXRO TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Exro Technologies Inc., now expanded through the strategic acquisition of SEA Electric, is a leading clean technology company that has developed new-generation power control electronics. Its innovative suite of solutions, including Coil DriverTM, Cell DriverTM, and SEA-Drive®, expand the capabilities of electric motors and batteries and offer OEMs a comprehensive e-propulsion solution with unmatched performance and efficiency. Exro is reshaping global energy consumption, accelerating adoption towards a circular electrified economy by delivering more with less – minimum energy for maximum results.

For more information visit our website at
To view our Corporate Presentation visit us at
Visit us on social media @exrotech.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE Exro Technologies Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN16062025003732001241ID1109679598

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search