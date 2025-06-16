Future Of Unilever's Ice Cream Business: A Planned Demerger In 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Unilever leads globally in ice cream, capturing 20% of retail value sales. The report offers in-depth analysis of market performance and strategies, focusing on competitive landscape and future prospects.

Unilever ranks sixth in overall snacks sales globally, but is the clear leader in the ice cream category, accounting for a fifth of retail value sales worldwide. However, 2024 is expected to be the last one in which Unilever's ice cream business was included in the group's overall earnings figures, with a demerger of this division planned by the company by the end of the 2025 financial year.

The Unilever Group in Snacks company profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Snacks industry. The report examines company shares by region and category, brand portfolio and new product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving its success.

Product coverage: Confectionery, Ice Cream, Savoury Snacks, Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks.

Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

