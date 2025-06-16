Aurora Spine Surpasses 1,500 Successful Surgeries Using DEXA-CTM

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Award-Winning DEXA TechnologyTM Continues to Redefine Patient-Matched Spinal Care



CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Spine Corporation (“Aurora Spine” or the“Company”) (TSXV: ASG) (OTCQB: ASAPF), a leader in innovative spinal implant technology, is proud to announce that its DEXA-CTM system has now been successfully used in more than 1,500 cervical spine procedures across the United States. This milestone underscores the ongoing adoption and trusted performance of the DEXA TechnologyTM platform, which was honored with the Best Technology in Spine Award .

Aurora's proprietary DEXA TechnologyTM is the world's first spinal implant platform intentionally engineered to match a patient's bone density across the entire BMD continuum , including normal, osteopenic, and osteoporotic bone. Each implant is designed with an open, porous structure that promotes osseointegration and vascularization , and mimics the lattice architecture of human cancellous bone - resulting in a similar modulus of elasticity and better biomechanical compatibility.

“DEXA-CTM provides surgeons with the first tool that truly puts bone quality at the center of implant selection,” said Trent Northcutt, President and CEO of Aurora Spine.“With over 1,500 successful surgeries behind us, the data is clear: this technology improves outcomes. And now, we're ready to take it even further as we build out our sales efforts for this platform technology and prepare launch for our second DEXA Technology-enabled product the DEXA-L, which will be rolled out later this year.”

Aurora Spine is excited to announce the upcoming Q4 2025 launch of DEXA-LTM , a standalone Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion (ALIF) system built on the same award-winning DEXA platform. Like DEXA-CTM, the DEXA-LTM implant is designed to address the challenges of spinal fusion in patients with varying bone densities - especially those with osteoporosis.

For decades, spinal implants were primarily developed for patients with healthy bone stock. However, these implants have demonstrated reduced performance in patients with low bone density , where traditional designs may lack sufficient bone-implant contact and fail to achieve long-term fixation . DEXA TechnologyTM directly addresses this clinical gap , offering a smart, density-matched solution for today's diverse patient population.

Aurora continues its mission to bring personalized spine solutions to market, with a growing DEXA portfolio that includes cervical, lumbar, and sacroiliac fusion systems.

About Aurora Spine

Aurora Spine is focused on bringing new solutions to the spinal implant market through a series of innovative, minimally invasive, regenerative spinal implant technologies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of Aurora Spine, including, without limitation, those listed under "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information" in Aurora Spine's final prospectus (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information in this news release includes information concerning the proposed use and success of the company's products in surgical procedures. Aurora Spine cautions investors of Aurora Spine's securities about important factors that could cause Aurora Spine's actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements included in this news release. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ unilaterally from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that the expectations set out herein will prove to be correct and, accordingly, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release and Aurora Spine does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

