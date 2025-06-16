403
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Utilisation Of The Block Admission In Respect Of ATM Sales Agreement
|Name of company:
| Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
|Name of scheme:
| ATM Sales Agreement
| Period of return:
|From December 17, 2024 to June 16, 2025
|Number and class of securities not issued under the scheme:
|4,000,000 depositary interests representing the same number of common shares
| Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period:
|Nil
| Balance under scheme of securities not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|4,000,000 depositary interests representing the same number of common shares
| Number and class of securities originally admitted pursuant to the scheme and the date of admission:
|Nil
|Contact name and telephone number:
|As below
Enquiries:
| Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall
|
Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841 793
| Cavendish Securities plc (Nomad and Joint Broker)
Adrian Hadden
Neil McDonald
Pearl Kellie
|
Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 0500
| Liberum Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
Scott Mathieson/Kane Collings
|
Tel: +44 20 3100 2000
| BlytheRay Financial PR (UK)
Tim Blythe/Megan Ray
|
Tel: +44 207 138 3204
| 3PPB (Financial PR, North America)
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham
|
Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538
| Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda
|
Tel: +263 77802131
| IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
Lloyd Mlotshwa
|
Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39
Legal Disclaimer:
