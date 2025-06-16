Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Utilisation Of The Block Admission In Respect Of ATM Sales Agreement


2025-06-16 07:31:41
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST HELIER, Jersey, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In accordance with Rule 29 of the AIM Rules for Companies (“the AIM Rules”), Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (“Caledonia” or“the Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) gives below the information required by Schedule Six of the AIM Rules in connection with its "At the Market" or "ATM" sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co (“Cantor”) (the“ATM Sales Agreement”), as announced on December 17, 2024.

Name of company: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Name of scheme: ATM Sales Agreement
Period of return:
 From December 17, 2024 to June 16, 2025
Number and class of securities not issued under the scheme: 4,000,000 depositary interests representing the same number of common shares
Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period:
 Nil
Balance under scheme of securities not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
 4,000,000 depositary interests representing the same number of common shares
Number and class of securities originally admitted pursuant to the scheme and the date of admission:
 Nil
Contact name and telephone number: As below


Enquiries:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall
Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841 793
Cavendish Securities plc (Nomad and Joint Broker)
Adrian Hadden
Neil McDonald
Pearl Kellie
Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 0500
Liberum Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
Scott Mathieson/Kane Collings
Tel: +44 20 3100 2000
BlytheRay Financial PR (UK)
Tim Blythe/Megan Ray
Tel: +44 207 138 3204
3PPB (Financial PR, North America)
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham
Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538
Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda
Tel: +263 77802131
IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
Lloyd Mlotshwa
Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39

