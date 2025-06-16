Discovery Announces Management Appointments

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(TSX: DSV, OTCQX: DSVSF) (“” or the“”) today announced the hiring of Amy Hu as Senior Vice President, Legal and Sustainability and Darin Smith as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development. In addition, the Company also announced the following promotions: Forbes Gemmell to the position of Executive Vice President, Business Development & Growth; Mark Utting to the role of Senior Vice President, Investor Relations; and Gord Leavoy to the position of Senior Vice President, Mineral Processing. The appointments are effective immediately.

Tony Makuch, Discovery's CEO, commented:“The executive appointments announced today are an important step forward in building a strong, highly experienced leadership team to drive growth and value creation at Discovery. We are delighted to welcome Amy and Darin to the Company and are confident they will make a valuable contribution to our future success. They are both highly accomplished professionals with extensive industry experience involving mines in Northern Ontario. The promotions we are announcing are well deserved and reflect both the valuable contribution Forbes, Mark and Gord have made since joining Discovery, as well as their increasing responsibilities following the completion of the Porcupine Complex acquisition on April 15, 2025.”

Amy Hu is a lawyer with more than 15 years of international experience across North and South America, Africa, and Australia. During her career, Ms. Hu has played pivotal roles in guiding public companies through major M&A transactions, crisis response as well as environment, social and governance (“ESG”) issues. Most recently, Ms. Hu served as Deputy General Counsel, Operations Legal Support at Newmont Corporation (“Newmont”), where she led a 70+ person legal team across nine countries. Prior to that, she held various senior legal roles with Goldcorp Inc. between 2013 to 2019 where much of her work focused on assets in Northern Ontario. A recognized expert in corporate law, ESG, and stakeholder engagement, Ms. Hu has negotiated long-term agreements with many Indigenous communities and contributed to sustainable strategies for mining companies.

Darin Smith is a finance professional with more than 20 years of experience in financial analysis and corporate strategy within the mining sector. He joins Discovery from Liberty Gold Corp. where he had served as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development since 2022. Prior to that assignment, Mr. Smith served as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development at Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (“Kirkland Lake Gold”) from 2017 to 2022, where he was involved in a number of value-enhancing transactions including the merger of equals with Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (“Agnico Eagle”) and the acquisition of Detour Gold Corp.

Forbes Gemmell is promoted to the role of Executive Vice President, Business Development & Growth. Most recently, Mr. Gemmell served as Discovery's Vice-President, Corporate Development, where he played key roles in advancing the Company's Cordero silver project, including completing the feasibility study in early 2024, and in the successful acquisition of the Porcupine Complex from Newmont. Prior to joining Discovery in 2020, Mr. Gemmell held a number of senior management positions, including with companies such as Guyana Goldfields Inc. and Lago Dourado Minerals Ltd. Earlier experience included working in the capital markets both on the sell-side, as an equity research analyst covering the precious metals sector with Raymond James Ltd., and on the buy-side, as an equity analyst with Colonial First State.

Mark Utting is promoted to the position of Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Most recently, he served at Discovery's Vice President, Investor Relations since June 1, 2024, and was a consultant to the Company prior to that date. Before joining Discovery, key roles in the mining sector included serving as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations at Kirkland Lake Gold from 2017 to 2022, where he was responsible for all aspects of investor relations and corporate communications, including serving as one of two primary spokespersons, and also serving as Chair of the Company's Disclosure Committee. Prior to that assignment, he served as Vice President, Investor Relations for Tahoe Resources Inc. from April 2016 to June 2017 and performed the same role for Lake Shore Gold Corp. (“Lake Shore Gold”) from 2008 to 2016.

Gord Leavoy is promoted to Senior Vice President, Mineral Processing. He was previously Vice-President, Mineral Processing for Discovery, a role he assumed in June 2023. Over his 40-year career, Mr. Leavoy has gained extensive experience in processing plant operations, plant maintenance, plant design and construction and mine tailings dam construction and operation. Prior to joining Discovery, he was Vice President, Mineral Processing and Accountable Executive Officer for tailings at Kirkland Lake Gold. Earlier positions included a variety of roles with companies such as Falconbridge Ltd., Kinross Gold Corp., Placer Dome Inc., Goldcorp Inc., Lake Shore Gold, Kirkland Lake Gold and Agnico Eagle.

Discovery is a growing North American-focused precious metals company. The Company has exposure to silver through its first asset, the 100%-owned Cordero project, one of the world's largest undeveloped silver deposits, which is located close to infrastructure in a prolific mining belt in Chihuahua State, Mexico. On April 15, 2025, Discovery completed the acquisition of the Porcupine Complex from Newmont Corporation, transforming the Company into a new Canadian gold producer with multiple operations in one of the world's most renowned gold camps in and near Timmins, Ontario. Discovery owns a dominant land position within the camp, with a large base of Mineral Resources remaining and substantial growth and exploration upside.

