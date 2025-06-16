Adeno-Associated Virus AVV Vectors In The Gene Therapy Market Report For M&A, Expansion, And Benchmarking (20252034)

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Does The Data On The AVV Vectors In The Gene Therapy Market Size Indicate?

The adeno-associated virus AVV Vectors In The Gene Therapy in gene therapy market size has witnessed significant growth in recent years and is on a trajectory for further expansion. Market valuation is forecasted to jump from $2.70 billion in 2024 to $3.18 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 17.7%. This growth surge is attributable to heightened investment in gene therapy research, increasing adoption of gene editing technologies, a surge in genetic disorders and unmet medical needs, rising demand for targeted therapies, and a notable increase in collaboration between biotech companies and research institutions.

What Does The Future Hold For The AVV Vectors In The Gene Therapy Market?

In anticipation of continued industry expansion, the adeno-associated virus AVV Vectors In The Gene Therapy in gene therapy market size is expected to escalate to $6.09 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 17.6%. Spurring this growth are advancements in AAV capsid engineering, a growing focus on precision medicine, amplified investment in genetic research and biotechnology, an increase in gene therapy clinical trials and approvals, and a rising demand for personalized treatments. Major trends that are expected to shape the forecast period include advancements in artificial intelligence for AAV capsid engineering, development of hybrid AAV vectors for larger genetic payloads, innovation in bispecific antibody-mediated AAV targeting, advancement in scalable AAV production, and purification technologies. The development of flexible AAV platforms supporting diverse viral vectors is predicted to play a crucial role in the market's evolution.

What Are The Key Drivers For Growth In The AVV Vectors In The Gene Therapy Market?

The impetus behind the rapid expansion of the adeno-associated virus AAV vectors in the gene therapy market is a shift towards gene-based therapies. Such treatment options modify or manipulate genes to prevent, treat, or cure diseases at the molecular level. As genetic research forges ahead, the focus on creating gene-based therapies is growing, enhancing the precision and effectiveness of gene editing techniques. Furthermore, adeno-associated virus AAV vectors in gene therapy serve a pivotal role in creating gene-based therapies, as they deliver therapeutic genes into target cells safely and efficiently. This is due to their low immunogenicity and the ability to offer long-term gene expression. For context, in 2023, global spending on cell and gene therapies reached $5.9 billion, marking a 38% increase from 2022 according to IQVIA, a US-based provider of advanced analytics and technology solutions for the life sciences industry. This growing focus on creating gene-based therapies is driving the growth of the adeno-associated virus AAV vectors market.

Which Companies Are Leading The AVV Vectors In The Gene Therapy Market?

The robust AVV vectors in the gene therapy market landscape hosts numerous key industry players such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Sanofi S.A., Novartis AG, Astellas Gene Therapies Inc., Biogen Inc., Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., Oxford BioMedica plc, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc., Aldevron LLC, REGENXBIO Inc., uniQure N.V., Passage Bio Inc., Voyager Therapeutics Inc., Dyno Therapeutics Inc., MeiraGTx Holdings plc, Abeona Therapeutics Inc., 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc., GenSight Biologics S.A., Taysha Gene Therapies Inc., LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. These organizations play a major role in driving innovation and growth in the sector.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The AVV Vectors In The Gene Therapy Market?

The most recent advancements and trends demonstrate that enterprises operating in the adeno-associated virus AAV vectors in the gene therapy market emphasize advanced innovations, such as tailored vector diversity for assay versatility. This aims to enhance the specificity of target tissues, improve therapeutic efficacy, and accelerate the development of customized gene therapies across various indications.

How Is The AVV Vectors In The Gene Therapy Market Segmented?

In the adeno-associated virus AVV Vectors In The Gene Therapy in gene therapy market, distinct segments exist and contribute to the overall market structure. These include:

1 By Type of Therapy: Gene Augmentation, Immunotherapy, Other Type of Therapy.

2 By Type of Gene Delivery Method Used: Ex Vivo, In Vivo.

3 By Scale of Operation: Preclinical, Clinical, Commercial.

4 By Target Therapeutic Area: Genetic Disorders, Hematological Disorders, Infectious Diseases, Metabolic Disorders, Ophthalmic Disorders, Muscle Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Other Target Therapeutic Area.

What Are The Key Regional Insights Into The AVV Vectors In The Gene Therapy Market?

Regional segmentation of the AVV vectors in the gene therapy market provides insights into its geographical spread. North America held the largest share in 2024. The regions covered in the report encompass Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

