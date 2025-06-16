Vacation Mode: Harts Plumbers, Electricians And HVAC Technicians Provide Tips To Keep Home Safe While Owners Are Away

The leading Tacoma home service experts say following a checklist before leaving helps homeowners have a relaxing holiday

TACOMA, Wash., June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With vacation season now in full swing, the experts at Harts Plumbers, Electricians and HVAC Technicians , a top-rated Western Washington home services provider founded in 2013, want to provide homeowners with a checklist to keep their homes secure while they are away.

"We've all had that sinking feeling that we've forgotten to close the garage door or left the water running once we're on our way to our vacation spot," said Richard Hart, co-owner of Harts Plumbers, Electricians & HVAC Technicians. "No one wants to run up their utility bill while they're away or come home to a flooded home. But with a little planning, you can relieve yourself of this uneasy feeling and enjoy your break."

Hart said homeowners should learn how to turn their water heater to vacation mode and program their air conditioning to work less while they're away.

"Many water heaters allow you to turn them on vacation mode when you're going to be away so it's not heating water when no one will be home to use it," he said. "You should also reprogram your air conditioner to run at a warmer temperature-between 75 and 85 degrees-while you're away. There is no need to waste energy while you're gone, and it can give you a break on your utility bill."

Hart said the most common home accident that happens when homeowners are on vacation is burst pipes and water damage.

"While many homeowners simply shut off their water, you may need to leave it on for a variety of reasons, and, if so, it's worth it to invest in a smart water shut-off valve," he said. "These devices monitor water flow and pressure and can be programmed to either alert users when leaks are detected or shut off the water flow to prevent flooding."

Reports say that water damage restoration costs can run between $3 and $7.50 per square foot, and that is in addition to the cost of fixing the damaged pipe.

"Homeowners usually take other safety measures like securing their valuables in a safe, putting lights on a timer or having a neighbor bring in the mail and check on the home, but they should also consider some other simple safety measures they may not have thought of," Hart said. "Unplugging large appliances and electronics can prevent electrical fires, for example. You should also test alarm batteries to make sure they're working. You may not be home to hear if the alarms go off, but your neighbors are, and they can alert emergency services."

