Salesfloor Joins Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program

Salesfloor brings human-assisted digital selling to the cloud through its collaboration with Google Cloud.

MONTREAL, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Salesfloor , the leading omnichannel clienteling and virtual shopping platform for enterprise retailers, today announced it has joined the Google Cloud Partner Advantage program as a Partner level partner for the Build engagement model partner. The collaboration enables retailers to transform how they engage with customers across digital and physical touchpoints-leveraging Salesfloor's platform through Google Cloud infrastructure and procurement channels.

Salesfloor's availability on Google Cloud Marketplace gives retailers the ability to deploy a powerful, cloud-native engagement platform that enhances online conversion, boosts average order value, and reduces return rates. By applying pre-committed Google Cloud spend, customers can streamline procurement and accelerate time-to-value-without requiring new budget approvals.

"Our collaboration with Google Cloud allows us to help retailers modernize the customer experience in a way that's fast, scalable, and aligned with their existing infrastructure strategies," said Lawrence Williams, Salesfloor's Director of Retail Strategy. "This makes it easier than ever for retail teams to unlock the power of personalization, data, and associate engagement."

Built on Google Cloud, Salesfloor leverages Google Cloud tools like BigQuery, Looker, and Cloud Run Functions to power real-time personalization and deep analytics. Retailers benefit from secure and extensible integrations with existing CRM, POS, and inventory systems, all supported by co-selling and onboarding efforts from both Salesfloor and Google Cloud teams.

Retail brands using Salesfloor have achieved up to a 10x increase in online conversion and a 52% lift in average order value, while enabling store associates to engage digitally with customers through live chat, video, SMS, email, and Social -all from one platform.

To learn more about how Salesfloor can support omnichannel retail success, visit Salesfloor's listing on Google Cloud Marketplace here .

About Salesfloor

Salesfloor stands as an award-winning customer engagement platform that helps retailers drive conversations, recommendations, and sales. By offering innovative tools such as Clienteling, Virtual Shopping, and Conversational AI, Salesfloor enables seamless customer engagement across all channels. Trusted by over 50,000 associates from leading retailers in apparel, beauty, jewelry, and beyond, Salesfloor is redefining the role of store associates in the modern retail landscape. Renowned brands such as Saks Fifth Avenue, Bloomingdale's, and Chico's rely on Salesfloor to achieve measurable results, higher online conversion rates, larger basket sizes, and reduced return rates. Learn more at and LinkedIn .

SOURCE Salesfloor

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED