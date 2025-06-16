Brayton Purcell: LA County Board Of Supervisors Declares June As Silicosis Awareness Month

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a decisive move to address a rising public health crisis, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors (BOS) has officially proclaimed June as Silicosis Awareness Month . The motion-led by Supervisors Lindsey P. Horvath and Hilda Solis-comes in response to an alarming increase in cases of silicosis, a preventable occupational lung disease primarily affecting artificial and natural stone fabrication workers.

Silicosis Impact in the San Fernando Valley

The announcement is detailed in a report entitled "LA County Board of Supervisors Proclaim June as Silicosis Awareness Month" by Semantha Raquel Norris in the San Fernando Valley Sun/el Sol, which highlighted the disproportionate impact of silicosis in the Northeast San Fernando Valley. According to the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) , as of May 2025, there have been 322 confirmed silicosis cases , including 31 lung transplants and 15 deaths statewide - more than 55% of which occurred in Los Angeles County . (Engineered Stone Silicosis Surveillance Dashboard-CDPH )

Supervisor Horvath emphasized the importance of public education, stating:

"We want to make sure that not only are people aware of what this disease is, what it does, [and] how they can get exposed to harmful conditions," she said, "but also, what they can do to protect themselves, [and] what we are doing to protect their health and invest in treatment and care."

Despite local and state efforts-including a $500,000 investment in outreach and Cal/OSHA's updated safety standards-advocates argue that current measures fall short.

Legal Perspective from Brayton Purcell LLP

James Nevin, a partner at Brayton Purcell LLP, who is representing numerous stone workers affected by artificial stone silicosis, weighed in on the need for stronger action.

"I think that any amount of awareness helps, especially to the extent that then consumers might become aware of this epidemic," said Nevin.

"But a lot more needs to be done. What they really should be considering is a ban on artificial stone."

Dangers of Artificial Stone and Industry Concerns

Artificial stone, which rose to become the most popular countertop material in the U.S. by 2021, contains at least 90% crystalline silica-far more than natural stone. When cut or polished, it produces high-volume nano-sized silica particles and other volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that are highly dangerous to inhale. (Fazio, et al., "A Review of Silicosis and Other Silica-Related Diseases in the Engineered Stone Countertop Processing Industry" Journal of Occupational Medicine and Toxicology 2025, 20:9)

"Silica and other components of artificial stone dust, even when all [Cal/OSHA recommended] methods are used, are far above the PEL [Permissible Exposure Limit]," Nevin explained. (Soo, et al., "Respirable dust and respirable crystalline silica exposures among workers in stone countertop fabrication shops in Georgia from 2017 to 2023, 2025, Annals of Work Exposures and Health)

"To pretend that if we just license and train shops, somehow we won't have this problem, is simply ignoring the science."

International Comparisons and Developments

Countries like Australia have already banned engineered stone, and contrary to fears, the industry has not collapsed. (Safe Work Australia - Decision Regulation Impact Statement - Prohibition on the Use of Engineered Stone - August 2023)

"There's this irrational fear among politicians that, if we ban artificial stone, then all these workers and companies are going to go out of business," Nevin stated.

"That just doesn't reflect the factual reality that they were fabricating before artificial stone was invented, and they'll be fabricating after. ... Australia has banned artificial stone, and the fabrication companies are still in business."

Meanwhile, Senator Caroline Menjivar's STOP Act (SB 20) passed the California Senate with unanimous support and now heads to the Assembly. The bill would mandate training programs, certifications, and public tracking systems for stone fabrication shops-well-intended but insufficient steps to close enforcement gaps and safeguard workers.

A Balanced Approach to Economic and Health Priorities

Supervisor Horvath acknowledged that legislative, regulatory, and educational efforts must balance economic needs with public health:

"We need to make sure that [regulations are] done in such a way where people are able to have a livelihood, but they're not having to put their life at risk in order to earn it."

She also confirmed that LA County's Department of Economic Opportunity has received state funding to help train affected workers for alternative careers.

A Call to Action for Worker Protection

As June unfolds, the proclamation of Silicosis Awareness Month serves as both a call to action and a step toward lasting solutions. Advocates continue to urge public officials to address not only workplace protections, but the source of the crisis-artificial stone itself.

For media inquiries or to speak with James Nevin or another representative from Brayton Purcell LLP, please contact:

Brayton Purcell LLP

📞 (800) 598-0314

