Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Declares Common Stock Dividend Of $0.47 For The Second Quarter Of 2025
About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc.
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: REFI) is a market-leading commercial mortgage REIT utilizing significant real estate, credit and cannabis expertise to originate senior secured loans primarily to state-licensed cannabis operators in limited-license states in the United States. REFI is part of the Chicago Atlantic platform, which has offices in Chicago, Miami, New York, and London and has closed over $2.7 billion in credit and equity investments to date.
Contact:
Tripp Sullivan
SCR Partners
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
CommentsNo comment