ORIGENCE ENHANCES ARC OS PLATFORM UNDERWRITING WITH EXPERIAN's POWERCURVE DECISIONING INTEGRATION

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Irvine, California, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origence , a leader in credit union lending technology, announced the integration of Experian 's PowerCurve® decisioning suite into the Origence arc OS loan and account origination platform. This integration brings additional capabilities to the robust features of Origence arc OS decision.

Experian's PowerCurve decisioning suite leverages its comprehensive data, advanced analytics, and expertise to help drive automated and more informed lending decisions. This collaboration, along with existing integrations with Zest AI and Scienaptic AI, further solidifies Origence's commitment to provide credit unions with next-gen intelligent underwriting technologies.

“Origence is committed to offering credit unions an exceptionally robust decisioning solution,” explained Aleks Bogoeski, SVP of Product Strategy at Origence.“By integrating with Experian's PowerCurve decisioning suite, we enhance the power and flexibility of Origence arc OS decision, empowering credit unions with advanced predictive insights and automation with access to alternative data sources.”

“By integrating Experian's PowerCurve decisioning suite into Origence's platform, credit unions can help drive greater financial inclusion with enhanced decision-making capabilities,” said Scott Brown, Group President, Experian Financial and Marketing Services.“With the power of advanced analytics and machine learning available through this integration, credit unions can make more informed decisions, mitigate risk and offer tailored financial solutions to their members.”

Origence arc OS is designed to empower credit unions with best-in-class credit decisioning, operational efficiency, and scalability, all while supporting long-term business strategies. By integrating intelligent underwriting technologies such as Experian's PowerCurve decisioning suite, Zest AI, and Scienaptic AI, credit unions using Origence arc OS have endless ways to transform their lending and underwriting. The result is an incredibly versatile loan origination system built for the challenges of today's AI- and digital-first lending operations.

The integration is now available to credit unions utilizing Origence arc OS for consumer lending, including auto lending. For more information, visit .

About Experian

Experian® is a global data and technology company, powering opportunities for people and businesses around the world. We help to redefine lending practices, uncover and prevent fraud, simplify healthcare, deliver digital marketing solutions, and gain deeper insights into the automotive market, all using our unique combination of data, analytics, and software. We also assist millions of people to realize their financial goals and help them save time and money. We operate across a range of markets, from financial services to healthcare, automotive, agrifinance, insurance, and many more industry segments.

We invest in talented people and new advanced technologies to unlock the power of data and innovate. As a FTSE 100 Index company listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN), we have a team of 23,300 people across 32 countries. Our corporate headquarters are in Dublin, Ireland. Learn more at experianplc.com .

Experian and the Experian trademarks used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Experian. Other product or company names mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

About Origence

Origence provides lending technology solutions credit unions need to advance their total origination experience. We were established in 1994 as a credit union service organization (CUSO) and have helped thousands of credit unions process more than 97 million applications, including 8.6 million applications in 2024. Our solutions include indirect lending, loan and account origination, auto shopping, marketing automation, lending operations, and more. Learn more at and follow us on X and LinkedIn .

