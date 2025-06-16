MENA Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025: Detailed Analysis Of 192 Existing And 127 Upcoming Data Centers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore comprehensive insights into MENA's data center market with this Excel database product. Gain detailed analyses of 192 existing and 127 upcoming colocation data centers across countries like Saudi Arabia, UAE, and more. Discover current and future IT load capacities, with a forecasted 5 GW increase in upcoming capacities. Our report includes in-depth investment reviews and retail colocation pricing, catering to REITs, infrastructure providers, and government agencies. Stay ahead with key market highlights and a projected $12 billion investment in new data centers by 2027.

Saudi Arabia dominates the upcoming data center market in Middle East & North Africa with more than 50% of the total power capacity.

Almost 350 MW of additional power capacity is expected to be added by the end of existing data center capacity in MENA is over 1.2 GW, while the upcoming capacity in the region is expected to be around 5 GW.

Around $12 billion in new investments is expected to flow into upcoming data centers in MENA by 2027.

Key Market Highlights

This database (Excel) product presents analysis on MENA's data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:



Detailed Analysis of 192 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 127 upcoming data centers

Countries covered: Bahrain, Egypt, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and UAE.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2024-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing



Quarter Rack (1/4)



Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)

Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.) Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Existing Data Centers (192 Facilities)



Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Manama Data Center, Petak Tikva.)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (127 Facilities)



Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience



Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

The major operators/investors covered in this MENA data center market database include:

