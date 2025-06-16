Middle East Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025: Detailed Analysis Of 170 Existing And 111 Upcoming Data Centers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Unlock comprehensive insights into the MEA data center market with our Excel-based database, providing an in-depth portfolio analysis of 170 existing and 111 upcoming colocation centers across key countries like Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Turkey. This vital resource covers white-floor space, IT load capacities, and pricing details for colocation services. With Saudi Arabia leading future capacity additions projected at nearly 4.5 GW, and $12 billion in investments by 2027, this tool is essential for REITs, contractors, and consultants navigating the evolving data center landscape.

Dublin, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Around $12 billion in new investments is expected to flow into upcoming data centers in the Middle East by 2027.

Saudi Arabia dominates the upcoming data center market in Middle East with almost 60% of the total power capacity. Almost 350 MW of additional power capacity is expected to be added by the end of 2025

The existing data center capacity in the Middle East is almost 1.2 GW, while the upcoming capacity in the region is expected to be around 4.5 GW.

Key Market Highlights

This database (Excel) product presents analysis on MEA's data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:



Detailed Analysis of 170 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 111 upcoming data centers

Countries covered: Bahrain, Israel, Kuwait, Jordan, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and UAE.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2024-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing



Quarter Rack (1/4)



Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)

Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.) Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Existing Data Centers (170 Facilities)



Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Tel Aviv Data Center, Riyadh Data Center)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (111 Facilities)



Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience



Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing

