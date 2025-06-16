Civil Defense Responds To 1,707 Incidents In 24 Hours With Swift Emergency Services

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 16 (Petra) – The Civil Defense Directorate (CDD) handled a total of 1,707 incidents across Jordan in the past 24 hours, including medical emergencies, rescue operations, and firefighting responses, as part of its ongoing efforts to ensure public safety.Out of the total reports, 1,501 were medical emergencies. Specialized personnel provided necessary first aid and transported individuals in need of further care to hospitals, achieving an average response time of 7 minutes and 33 seconds.The CDD also responded to 104 rescue operations, with an average response time of 7 minutes and 32 seconds, and handled 102 firefighting incidents, with a response time of 7 minutes and 36 seconds.The Directorate reaffirmed its full operational readiness and called on citizens to adhere to public safety guidelines and cooperate with emergency teams to ensure effective service delivery.