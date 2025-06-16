Uzbek Deputy Minister States Weight Of Central Asia's Industrial Interaction With China

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Enhancing industrial and investment cooperation between Central Asian countries and China serves the shared interests of the entire region, said Ilzat Kasymov, Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan, during the China–Central Asia Industrial and Investment Cooperation Forum, Trend reports.

“We view China not only as one of our key trading partners but also as a strategic investor in regional projects. Uzbekistan is open to collaboration and is eager to coordinate efforts with our Central Asian neighbors to establish joint manufacturing ventures, particularly in sectors such as mechanical engineering, chemicals, food processing, and textiles. Only by combining our potential can we secure a worthy position in global supply chains and ensure sustainable development across the region,” Kasymov said.

In the interim, the bilateral trade volume between Uzbekistan and China surpassed the $13 billion threshold in the previous fiscal year, with both nations articulating a robust optimism towards realizing the aspirational benchmark of $20 billion established by their respective leaderships.