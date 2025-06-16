Uzbek Deputy Minister States Weight Of Central Asia's Industrial Interaction With China
“We view China not only as one of our key trading partners but also as a strategic investor in regional projects. Uzbekistan is open to collaboration and is eager to coordinate efforts with our Central Asian neighbors to establish joint manufacturing ventures, particularly in sectors such as mechanical engineering, chemicals, food processing, and textiles. Only by combining our potential can we secure a worthy position in global supply chains and ensure sustainable development across the region,” Kasymov said.
In the interim, the bilateral trade volume between Uzbekistan and China surpassed the $13 billion threshold in the previous fiscal year, with both nations articulating a robust optimism towards realizing the aspirational benchmark of $20 billion established by their respective leaderships.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
CommentsNo comment