Azerbaijan's Ganja Marks Its Designation As CIS Sports Capital With Ceremony (PHOTO)

2025-06-16 07:06:40
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16.​ Azerbaijan's Ganja city was officially designated as the Sports Capital of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) for 2025 in a formal ceremony held at the Heydar Aliyev Park Complex on June 15, the Baku City Circuit told Trend .

The event, beginning with a floral tribute to the revered leader Heydar Aliyev, drew government officials, representatives from CIS member states, cultural and sports figures, and notable guests.

Following the presentation of the certificate, attendees were treated to live demonstrations of various sports, showcasing the disciplines that will feature prominently in the upcoming III CIS Games.

Scheduled to take place from September 28 through October 8, the Games will span seven Azerbaijani cities, including Ganja, Yevlakh, Mingachevir, Gabala, Sheki, Goygol, and Khankendi. The opening and closing ceremonies are set to be held in Ganja.

