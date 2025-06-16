Iran Pulls Plug On Stock Exchange Operations
Speaking today at a press conference in Tehran, Mohajerani articulated that the financial markets will maintain a state of suspension until regulatory bodies ascertain the conditions are conducive for the resumption of operations, with the objective of safeguarding public capital.
To note, Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in the early hours of June 13, killing a significant number of military personnel. Among the dead were Iran's Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Commander Gholamali Rashid, and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Nine nuclear scientists and several high-ranking officials were also reported killed.
That same evening, Iran responded with a large-scale attack, firing more than 150 ballistic missiles and over 100 drones at Tel Aviv and other locations. The strikes caused civilian casualties and extensive damage.
