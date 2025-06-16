Southern Cross Gold Drills 3.9 M At 124.6 G/T Gold With Individual Assays Up To 2,110 G/T Gold

The holes demonstrate the power of systematic infill drilling to both reproduce high-grade zones and discover additional mineralization.

Four Key Points

Michael Hudson, President & CEO, states: "These results continue to demonstrate the success of our combined systematic infill and expansion drilling strategy. We're not only hitting exceptional grades where our geological model predicts - like the 3.9 m @ 124.6 g/t gold in hole SDDSC162 - but we're consistently discovering additional vein sets beyond our original targets. This validates our geological understanding while proving more mineralization when we infill gaps.

"Additionally, we've discovered up 60 m of new near-surface prospective ground adjacent to the historic Gladys Mine which had the longest strike length of a mineralized vein set mined on this field at 104 m. This gives us cost-effective drilling targets in an area with proven historical production, while our high antimony results enhance strategic value. With a treasury of A$170m and the commencement of a drill program surpassing 200 km, we are positioned for accelerated expansion and derisking."

FOR THOSE WHO LIKE THE DETAILS

Key Take Aways





SDDSC162 (Rising Sun): drilled 3.9 m @ 124.9 g/t AuEq , which was located 28 m down-dip from SDDSC144 (3.6 m @ 18.2 g/t AuEq), and 41 m down-dip from SDDSC082 (2.6 m @ 50.9 g/t AuEq) (Figure 3). In total the hole intersected eight known vein sets with three high-grade cores, plus four entirely new vein sets , highlighting how infill drilling continues to discover additional mineralization beyond original interpretations. Highlights included:



2.1 m @ 16.5 g/t AuEq (12.6 g/t Au, 1.7% Sb) from 578.4 m, including:



0.5 m @ 66.6 g/t AuEq (51.9 g/t Au, 6.1% Sb) from 580.0 m



0. 4 m @ 499.8 g/t AuEq (499.7 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 655.8 m



3.9 m @ 124.9 g/t AuEq (124.6 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 705.9 m including:





3.1 m @ 155.4 g/t AuEq (155.1 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 706.6 m

S eventh highest individual assay: 2,110 g/t Au over 0.1 m

SDDSC164 (Apollo) intersected seven mineralized vein sets with two high-grade cores, plus one entirely new vein set, including:



3.5 m @ 11.7 g/t AuEq (5.1 g/t Au, 2.8% Sb) from 223.6 m, including:



0 .9 m @ 39.3 g/t AuEq (15.4 g/t Au, 10.0% Sb) from 223.6 m



0.3 m @ 110.3 g/t AuEq (62.3 g/t Au, 20.1% Sb) from 243.5 m



14.4 m @ 5.9 g/t AuEq (3.9 g/t Au, 0.8% Sb) from 252.9 m, including:





2.8 m @ 14.9 g/t AuEq (10.7 g/t Au, 1.8% Sb) from 258.9 m



2.6 m @ 9.0 g/t AuEq (4.9 g/t Au, 1.7% Sb) from 262.9 m



Additionally, SDDSC164 delivered antimony grades up to 21.6% Sb, all from shallow depths of 217 m to 243m, demonstrating significant strategic metal value alongside gold mineralization, including:





0.1 m @ 138.7 g/t AuEq (87.1 g/t Au, 21.6% Sb ) from 217.9 m





0.9 m @ 39.3 g/t AuEq (15.4 g/t Au, 10.0% Sb ) from 223.6 m

0.3 m @ 110.3 g/t AuEq (62.3 g/t Au, 20.1% Sb ) from 243.5 m

Predictable Geological Model

SDDSC159 confirmed a 60 m of new prospective ground discovered adjacent to the historic Gladys Mine

Operational Momentum



Twenty holes being processed, eight actively drilling 200 km drill program planned through Q1 2027

Drill hole Discussion

Results from three diamond drill holes SDDSC159, SDDSC164, and SDDSC162 from the Rising Sun and Apollo prospects demonstrate the effectiveness of the Company's systematic infill drilling approach.

Rising Sun Area

SDDSC162 delivered exceptional results with the tenth best interval drilled at Sunday Creek, intercepting 3.9 m @ 124.9 g/t AuEq (124.6 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 705.9 m, including higher grades with individual assays up to 2,110 g/t Au (Figures 1 to 3).

This hole was strategically drilled 28 m down-dip from SDDSC144 (3.6 m @ 18.2 g/t AuEq), and 41 m down-dip from SDDSC082 (2.6 m @ 50.9 g/t AuEq), with all intercepts exhibiting clear geologically similar features and consistent structural orientations in the RS17 Vein set, demonstrating the predictability of the geological model (Figure 4).

The drillhole intersected eight known vein sets with three high-grade cores, plus four entirely new vein sets , highlighting how infill drilling continues to discover additional mineralization beyond original interpretations.

Extended highlights include:



2.1 m @ 16.5 g/t AuEq (12.6 g/t Au, 1.7% Sb) from 578.4 m, including:

0.5 m @ 66.6 g/t AuEq (51.9 g/t Au, 6.1% Sb) from 580.0 m

0.2 m @ 39.8 g/t AuEq (25.3 g/t Au, 6.1% Sb) from 593.0 m

2.5 m @ 5.8 g/t AuEq (5.6 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 603.1 m, including:

0.1 m @ 82.3 g/t AuEq (81.9 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 604.0 m

7.0 m @ 4.0 g/t AuEq (3.9 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 607.7 m, including:

1.9 m @ 11.0 g/t AuEq (10.9 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 608.9 m

0.3 m @ 19.7 g/t AuEq (19.0 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 617.9 m

4.7 m @ 5.3 g/t AuEq (5.1 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 628.8 m, including:

0.1 m @ 228.0 g/t AuEq (228.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 632.9 m

0.4 m @ 499.8 g/t AuEq (499.7 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 655.8 m

0.3 m @ 110.6 g/t AuEq (108.0 g/t Au, 1.1% Sb) from 672.9 m

10.2 m @ 3.4 g/t AuEq (3.3 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 686.3 m, including:

1.2 m @ 18.6 g/t AuEq (18.5 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 695.4 m

0.4 m @ 29.6 g/t AuEq (29.5 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 698.6 m, including:

0.2 m @ 46.2 g/t AuEq (46.2 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 698.8 m

3.9 m @ 124.9 g/t AuEq (124.6 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 705.9 m, including:

3.1 m @ 155.4 g/t AuEq (155.1 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 706.6 m

0.1 m @ 48.3 g/t AuEq (48.2 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 723.8 m

3.5 m @ 2.0 g/t AuEq (1.6 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 743.3 m

2.3 m @ 5.4 g/t AuEq (5.4 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 775.1 m, including:

0.5 m @ 19.6 g/t AuEq (19.6 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 776.1 m 1.0 m @ 7.8 g/t AuEq (7.6 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 798.3 m

Apollo Area

SDDSC164 confirmed the infill strategy by intersecting seven mineralized vein sets with two high-grade cores , plus one entirely new vein set . The hole demonstrated consistent mineralization along strike with a 42 m along-strike extension of the A30 vein set.

High-grade gold intercepts include 0.2 m @ 111 g/t Au from 259.3 m (170 m vertically below surface), representing the fourth +100 g/t Au sample interval within 180 m of surface at Apollo.

Extended highlights include:



1.9 m @ 16.5 g/t AuEq (14.4 g/t Au, 0.9% Sb) from 198.0 m

0.5 m @ 14.1 g/t AuEq (7.1 g/t Au, 2.9% Sb) from 207.3 m, including:

0.8 m @ 10.7 g/t AuEq (5.5 g/t Au, 2.2% Sb) from 207.3 m

4.5 m @ 1.5 g/t AuEq (0.5 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 210.8 m, including:

0.1 m @ 138.7 g/t AuEq (87.1 g/t Au, 21.6% Sb) from 217.9 m

0.6 m @ 29.5 g/t AuEq (19.4 g/t Au, 4.2% Sb) from 217.9 m

3.5 m @ 11.7 g/t AuEq (5.1 g/t Au, 2.8% Sb) from 223.6 m, including:

0.9 m @ 39.3 g/t AuEq (15.4 g/t Au, 10.0% Sb) from 223.6 m

0.3 m @ 110.3 g/t AuEq (62.3 g/t Au, 20.1% Sb) from 243.5 m

14.4 m @ 5.9 g/t AuEq (3.9 g/t Au, 0.8% Sb) from 252.9 m, including:



2.8 m @ 14.9 g/t AuEq (10.7 g/t Au, 1.8% Sb) from 258.9 m

2.6 m @ 9.0 g/t AuEq (4.9 g/t Au, 1.7% Sb) from 262.9 m

3.6 m @ 1.4 g/t AuEq (1.2 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 278.2 m 3.1 m @ 2.8 g/t AuEq (1.8 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 292.1 m

High-grade antimony results include three individual high-grade assays:



0.1 m @ 138.7 g/t AuEq (87.1 g/t Au, 21.6% Sb ) from 217.9 m

0.9 m @ 39.3 g/t AuEq (15.4 g/t Au, 10.0% Sb ) from 223.6 m 0.3 m @ 110.3 g/t AuEq (62.3 g/t Au, 20.1% Sb ) from 243.5 m

SDDSC159 drilled as geological control hole to test the near surface fault offset of the dyke and altered sediment proximal to the Golden Orb fault successfully confirmed the fault offset position and discovered up 60 m of prospective dyke and altered sediment to the east of the Golden Orb Fault (Figures 1 and 5).

This discovery is adjacent to the historic Gladys Mine , which had the longest vein set mined on the project at 104 m , suggesting significant potential for near-surface mineralization in this newly identified area. Highlights included 0.8 m @ 2.9 g/t AuEq (2.8 g/t Au) from 86.7 m.

Pending Results and Update

The drilling program continues to advance with twenty holes (SDDSC160, 160W1, 160W2, 163, 163A 165-180, 168W1, 169A, 169AW1 and 178) currently being processed and analysed. Eight additional holes (SDDSC170A, 174A, 175, 176, 177, 178w1, 180, 183) are actively being drilled (Figure 2).

The drilling strategy employs a systematic approach to intersect both the dyke host structure ("ladder rails") and associated mineralized vein sets ("ladder rungs") at optimal angles, continuing to expand the project's mineralized footprint while improving geological understanding of the system.

About Sunday Creek

The Sunday Creek epizonal-style gold project is located 60 km north of Melbourne within 16,900 hectares ("Ha") of granted exploration tenements. SXGC is also the freehold landholder of 1,054.51 Ha that forms the key portion in and around the main drilled area at the Sunday Creek Project.

Cumulatively, 176 drill holes for 84,151.0 m have been reported from Sunday Creek since late 2020. Five holes for 929 m have been drilled for geotechnical purposes. An additional 14 holes for 832.0 m from Sunday Creek were abandoned due to deviation or hole conditions. Fourteen drillholes for 2,383 m have been reported regionally outside of the main Sunday Creek drill area. A total of 64 historic drill holes for 5,599 m were completed from the late 1960s to 2008. The project now contains a total of sixty-six (66) >100 g/t AuEq x m and seventy-three (73) >50 to 100 g/t AuEq x m drill holes by applying a 2 m @ 1 g/t AuEq lower cut.

Our systematic drill program is strategically targeting these significant high-grade vein formations. Initially these have been defined over 1,500 m strike of the host from Christina to Apollo prospects, of which approximately 620 m have been more intensively drill tested (Rising Sun to Apollo). At least 77 'rungs' have been defined to date, defined by high-grade intercepts (20 g/t to >7,330 g/t Au) along with lower grade edges. Ongoing step-out drilling is aiming to uncover the potential extent of this mineralized system (Figures 1 to 3).

Geologically, the project is located within the Melbourne Structural Zone in the Lachlan Fold Belt. The regional host to the Sunday Creek mineralization is an interbedded turbidite sequence of siltstones and minor sandstones metamorphosed to sub-greenschist facies and folded into a set of open north-west trending folds.

Further Information

Further discussion and analysis of the Sunday Creek project is available through the interactive Vrify 3D animations, presentations and videos all available on the SXGC website. These data, along with an interview on these results with Michael Hudson, President & CEO, can be viewed at .

No upper gold grade cut is applied in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness. However, during future Mineral Resource studies, the requirement for assay top cutting will be assessed. The Company notes that due to rounding of assay results to one significant figure, minor variations in calculated composite grades may occur.

Figures 1 to 7 show project location, plan, longitudinal views and analysis of drill results reported here and Tables 1 to 3 provide collar and assay data. The true thickness of the mineralized intervals reported is approximately 50% to 75% of the sampled thickness for other reported holes. Lower grades were cut at 1.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum width of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum of 1 m width.

Critical Metal Epizonal Gold-Antimony Deposits

Sunday Creek (Figure 6 and 7) is an epizonal gold-antimony deposit formed in the late Devonian (like Fosterville, Costerfield and Redcastle), 60 million years later than mesozonal gold systems formed in Victoria (for example Ballarat and Bendigo). Epizonal deposits are a form of orogenic gold deposit classified according to their depth of formation: epizonal (<6 km), mesozonal (6-12 km) and hypozonal (>12 km).

Epizonal deposits in Victoria often have associated high levels of the critical metal, antimony, and Sunday Creek is no exception. China claims a 56 per cent share of global mined supplies of antimony, according to a 2023 European Union study. Antimony features highly on the critical minerals lists of many countries including Australia, the United States of America, Canada, Japan and the European Union. Australia ranks seventh for antimony production despite all production coming from a single mine at Costerfield in Victoria, located nearby to all SXG projects. Antimony alloys with lead and tin which results in improved properties for solders, munitions, bearings and batteries. Antimony is a prominent additive for halogen-containing flame retardants. Adequate supplies of antimony are critical to the world's energy transition, and to the high-tech industry, especially the semi-conductor and defence sectors where it is a critical additive to primers in munitions.

Antimony represents approximately 21% to 24% in situ recoverable value of Sunday Creek at an AuEq of 2.39 ratio.

In August 2024, the Chinese government announced it would place export limits from September 15, 2024 on antimony and antimony products. This puts pressure on Western defence supply chains and negatively affects the supply of the metal and pushes up pricing given China's dominance of the supply of the metal in the global markets. This is positive for SXGC as we are likely to have one of the very few large and high-quality projects of antimony in the western world that can feed western demand into the future.

Antimony Exempt from Executive Order on Reciprocal Tariffs

Southern Cross Gold Consolidated notes that antimony ores and concentrates (HTSUS code 26171000) are exempt from the April 2, 2025 US Executive Order on Reciprocal Tariffs. The exemption covers antimony ores and concentrates as well as unwrought antimony, antimony powders, antimony waste and scrap, and articles of antimony (HTSUS codes 81101000, 81102000, and 81109000).

About Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. (TSXV: SXGC) (ASX: SX2)

Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. (TSXV: SXGC) (ASX: SX2) controls the Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project located 60 km north of Melbourne, Australia. Sunday Creek has emerged as one of the Western world's most significant gold and antimony discoveries, with exceptional drilling results including 66 intersections exceeding 100 g/t AuEq x m from just 84 km of drilling. The mineralization follows a "Golden Ladder" structure over 12 km of strike length, with confirmed continuity from surface to 1,100 m depth.

Sunday Creek's strategic value is enhanced by its dual-metal profile, with antimony contributing approximately 20 % of the in-situ value alongside gold. This has gained increased significance following China's export restrictions on antimony, a critical metal for defense and semiconductor applications. Southern Cross' inclusion in the US Defense Industrial Base Consortium (DIBC) and Australia's AUKUS-related legislative changes position it as a potential key Western antimony supplier. Importantly, Sunday Creek can be developed primarily based on gold economics, which reduces antimony-related risks while maintaining strategic supply potential.

Technical fundamentals further strengthen the investment case, with preliminary metallurgical work showing non-refractory mineralization suitable for conventional processing and gold recoveries of 93-98% through gravity and flotation.

With a strong cash position, over 1,000 Ha of strategic freehold land ownership, and a large 60 km drill program planned through Q3 2025, SXGC is well-positioned to advance this globally significant gold-antimony discovery in a tier-one jurisdiction.

NI 43-101 Technical Background and Qualified Person

Michael Hudson, President and CEO and Managing Director of SXGC, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, and Mr Kenneth Bush, Exploration Manager of SXGC and a RPGeo (10315) of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, are the Qualified Persons as defined by the NI 43-101. They have prepared, reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release.

Analytical samples are transported to the Bendigo facility of On Site Laboratory Services ("On Site") which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25 g charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (BM011 and over-range methods as required) use aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS analysis. The QA/QC program of Southern Cross Gold consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold and antimony content, blanks within interpreted mineralized rock and quarter core duplicates. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.

SXGC considers that both gold and antimony that are included in the gold equivalent calculation ("AuEq") have reasonable potential to be recovered at Sunday Creek, given current geochemical understanding, historic production statistics and geologically analogous mining operations. Historically, ore from Sunday Creek was treated onsite or shipped to the Costerfield mine, located 54 km to the northwest of the project, for processing during WW1. The Costerfield mine corridor, now owned by Mandalay Resources Ltd contains two million ounces of equivalent gold (Mandalay Q3 2021 Results), and in 2020 was the sixth highest-grade global underground mine and a top 5 global producer of antimony.

SXGC considers that it is appropriate to adopt the same gold equivalent variables as Mandalay Resources Ltd in its 2024 End of Year Mineral Reserves and Resources Press Release, dated February 20, 2025. The gold equivalence formula used by Mandalay Resources was calculated using Costerfield's 2024 production costs, using a gold price of US$2,500 per ounce, an antimony price of US$19,000 per tonne and 2024 total year metal recoveries of 91% for gold and 92% for antimony, and is as follows:

AuEq = Au (g/t) + 2.39 x Sb (%)

Based on the latest Costerfield calculation and given the similar geological styles and historic toll treatment of Sunday Creek mineralization at Costerfield, SXGC considers that a AuEq = Au (g/t) + 2.39 x Sb (%) is appropriate to use for the initial exploration targeting of gold-antimony mineralization at Sunday Creek.

JORC Competent Person Statement

Information in this announcement that relates to new exploration results contained in this report is based on information compiled by Mr Kenneth Bush and Mr Michael Hudson. Mr Bush is a Member of Australian Institute of Geoscientists and a Registered Professional Geologist and Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and Mr Hudson is a Fellow of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Bush and Mr Hudson each have sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Bush is Exploration Manager and Mr Hudson is President, CEO and Managing Director of Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. and both consent to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.

Certain information in this announcement that relates to prior exploration results is extracted from the Independent Geologist's Report dated 11 December 2024 which was issued with the consent of the Competent Person, Mr Steven Tambanis. The report is included in the Company's prospectus dated 11 December 2024 and is available at under code "SX2". The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information related to exploration results included in the original market announcement. The Company confirms that the form and context of the Competent Persons' findings in relation to the report have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original document/announcement and the Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not materially modified from the original market announcement.

