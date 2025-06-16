Southern Cross Gold Drills 3.9 M At 124.6 G/T Gold With Individual Assays Up To 2,110 G/T Gold
|Hole ID
|Depth (m)
|Prospect
|East
|North
|Elevation
|Azimuth
|Dip
|GDA94 Z55
|GDA94 Z55
|GDA94 Z55
|This Release
|SDDSC159
|145.2
|Apollo
|330875.1
|5867762
|308.2
|59.5
|-29
|SDDSC162
|1049.5
|Rising Sun
|330339.8
|5867861
|276.8
|74.1
|-59.6
|SDDSC164
|336.7
|Apollo
|330874.7
|5867761
|308.1
|76.7
|-40.2
|Currently being processed and analysed
|SDDSC160
|725.1
|Christina
|330753
|5867733
|307
|270.5
|-45.5
|SDDSC160W1
|784.2
|Christina
|330753
|5867731
|307
|270.9
|-43.2
|SDDSC160W2
|1081.2
|Christina
|330753
|5867731
|307
|270.5
|-45.5
|SDDSC163
|200.4
|Apollo
|331616
|5867952
|347
|261.8
|-51.6
|SDDSC163A
|1058.1
|Apollo
|331616
|5867952
|347
|258.3
|-57.6
|SDDSC165
|101.4
|Christina
|330217
|5867666
|269
|348.3
|-42.3
|SDDSC166
|619.9
|Christina
|330218
|5867666
|269
|260.8
|-35.4
|SDDSC167
|404.8
|Christina
|331833
|5868090
|348
|214.2
|-41.8
|SDDSC168
|712.2
|Golden Dyke
|330946
|5868008
|314
|251.6
|-50.2
|SDDSC168W1
|892.5
|Golden Dyke
|330946
|5868008
|314
|252.4
|-50.2
|SDDSC169
|68.6
|Rising Sun
|330339
|5867860
|276
|76.3
|-56
|SDDSC169A
|355.3
|Rising Sun
|330339
|5867860
|276
|74.7
|-55.6
|SDDSC169AW1
|731.4
|Rising Sun
|330339
|5867860
|276
|74.2
|-55.6
|SDDSC170
|305.2
|Apollo
|331616
|5867952
|347
|267.5
|-51.9
|SDDSC170A
|1039.2
|Apollo
|331616
|5867952
|347
|260.3
|-56.5
|SDDSC171
|632.2
|Golden Dyke
|330773
|5867894
|295
|255.5
|-48.6
|SDDSC172
|698.6
|Christina
|330218
|5867666
|269
|264.1
|-45.8
|SDDSC173
|787.4
|Golden Dyke
|330753
|5867733
|307
|268.9
|-38.2
|SDDSC174
|445.3
|Apollo
|331603
|5867941
|346
|262.3
|-46.7
|SDDSC174A
|In progress plan 950
|Apollo
|331603
|5867941
|346
|261.1
|-44.7
|SDDSC175
|In progress plan 430 m
|Christina
|330218
|5867666
|269
|64.2
|-33.2
|SDDSC176
|In progress plan 880 m
|Golden Dyke
|330951
|5868007
|314
|252.4
|-55.4
|SDDSC177
|In progress plan 655 m
|Golden Dyke
|330774.6
|5867891
|293
|257.4
|-53.4
|SDDSC178
|353.3
|Rising Sun
|330338.7
|5867860
|277
|78
|-45.3
|SDDSC178W1
|In progress plan 720 m
|Rising Sun
|330338.7
|5867860
|277
|78.7
|-45.3
|SDDSC179
|In progress plan 400 m
|Apollo
|331464.7
|5867865
|333
|262.8
|-41.2
|SDDSC180
|In progress plan 1100 m
|Christina
|330752.3
|5867733
|346
|272.3
|-45.5
|SDDSC183
|In progress plan 350 m
|Regional
|329715.7
|5867445
|299.7
|340
|-40
Table 2: Table of mineralized drill hole intersections reported from SDDSC159, SDDSC162, and SDDSC164 with two cutoff criteria. Lower grades cut at 1.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq cutoff over a maximum of 1 m. Significant intersections and interval depths are rounded to one decimal place.
|Hole-ID
|From (m)
| To
(m)
|Length (m)
|Au g/t
|Sb%
|AuEq g/t
|SDDSC159
|86.7
|87.5
|0.8
|2.8
|0.0
|2.9
|SDDSC162
|540.1
|541.7
|1.6
|1.3
|0.0
|1.4
|SDDSC162
|578.4
|580.5
|2.1
|12.6
|1.7
|16.5
|Including
|580
|580.5
|0.5
|51.9
|6.1
|66.6
|SDDSC162
|593
|593.2
|0.2
|25.3
|6.1
|39.8
|SDDSC162
|603.1
|605.6
|2.5
|5.6
|0.1
|5.8
|Including
|604
|604.1
|0.1
|81.9
|0.2
|82.3
|SDDSC162
|607.7
|614.7
|7.0
|3.9
|0.0
|4.0
|Including
|608.9
|610.8
|1.9
|10.9
|0.0
|11.0
|SDDSC162
|617.9
|618.2
|0.3
|19.0
|0.3
|19.7
|SDDSC162
|628.8
|633.5
|4.7
|5.1
|0.1
|5.3
|Including
|632.9
|633
|0.1
|228.0
|0.0
|228.0
|SDDSC162
|646.4
|648.5
|2.1
|0.7
|0.2
|1.1
|SDDSC162
|655.8
|656.2
|0.4
|499.7
|0.0
|499.8
|SDDSC162
|672.9
|673.2
|0.3
|108.0
|1.1
|110.6
|SDDSC162
|686.3
|696.5
|10.2
|3.3
|0.1
|3.4
|Including
|695.4
|696.6
|1.2
|18.5
|0.1
|18.6
|SDDSC162
|698.6
|699
|0.4
|29.5
|0.0
|29.6
|Including
|698.8
|699
|0.2
|46.2
|0.0
|46.2
|SDDSC162
|701.1
|703.1
|2.0
|1.7
|0.0
|1.7
|SDDSC162
|705.9
|709.8
|3.9
|124.6
|0.1
|124.9
|Including
|706.6
|709.8
|3.1
|155.1
|0.1
|155.4
|SDDSC162
|723.8
|723.9
|0.1
|48.2
|0.0
|48.3
|SDDSC162
|743.3
|746.8
|3.5
|1.6
|0.2
|2.0
|SDDSC162
|775.06
|777.36
|2.3
|5.4
|0.0
|5.4
|Including
|776.12
|776.62
|0.5
|19.6
|0.0
|19.6
|SDDSC162
|798.3
|799.3
|1.0
|7.6
|0.1
|7.8
|SDDSC164
|184.5
|188.3
|3.8
|0.9
|0.1
|1.0
|SDDSC164
|198
|199.9
|1.9
|14.4
|0.9
|16.5
|Including
|207.3
|207.8
|0.5
|7.1
|2.9
|14.1
|SDDSC164
|207.3
|208.1
|0.8
|5.5
|2.2
|10.7
|SDDSC164
|210.8
|215.3
|4.5
|0.5
|0.4
|1.5
|Including
|217.9
|218
|0.1
|87.1
|21.6
|138.7
|SDDSC164
|217.9
|218.5
|0.6
|19.4
|4.2
|29.5
|Including
|223.6
|224.5
|0.9
|15.4
|10.0
|39.3
|SDDSC164
|223.6
|227.1
|3.5
|5.1
|2.8
|11.7
|SDDSC164
|234.9
|235.8
|0.9
|1.4
|0.5
|2.6
|SDDSC164
|243.5
|243.8
|0.3
|62.3
|20.1
|110.3
|SDDSC164
|252.9
|267.3
|14.4
|3.9
|0.8
|5.9
|Including
|258.9
|261.7
|2.8
|10.7
|1.8
|14.9
|Including
|262.9
|265.5
|2.6
|4.9
|1.7
|9.0
|SDDSC164
|278.2
|281.8
|3.6
|1.2
|0.1
|1.4
|SDDSC164
|292.1
|295.2
|3.1
|1.8
|0.4
|2.8
|SDDSC164
|329.4
|331.7
|2.3
|1.8
|0.0
|1.8
Table 3: All individual assays reported from SDDSC159, SDDSC162 and SDDSC164 reported here >0.1g/t AuEq. Individual assay and sample intervals are reported to two decimal places.
|Hole number
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Length (m)
|Au g/t
|Sb%
|AuEq (g/t)
|SDDSC159
|86.65
|86.88
|0.23
|4.61
|0.03
|4.68
|SDDSC159
|86.88
|87.40
|0.52
|2.04
|0.01
|2.07
|SDDSC159
|96.50
|96.93
|0.43
|1.44
|0.00
|1.45
|SDDSC159
|101.05
|101.34
|0.29
|1.12
|0.00
|1.13
|SDDSC162
|540.10
|540.21
|0.11
|3.95
|0.01
|3.98
|SDDSC162
|540.68
|541.67
|0.99
|1.33
|0.02
|1.38
|SDDSC162
|555.77
|555.95
|0.18
|5.83
|0.00
|5.84
|SDDSC162
|567.65
|567.96
|0.31
|1.21
|0.01
|1.23
|SDDSC162
|578.35
|578.50
|0.15
|1.36
|2.01
|6.16
|SDDSC162
|579.13
|579.58
|0.45
|0.78
|0.22
|1.31
|SDDSC162
|579.58
|579.95
|0.37
|3.62
|0.40
|4.58
|SDDSC162
|579.95
|580.41
|0.46
|51.9
|6.13
|66.55
|SDDSC162
|587.31
|587.41
|0.10
|11.8
|0.00
|11.81
|SDDSC162
|592.95
|593.12
|0.17
|25.3
|6.07
|39.81
|SDDSC162
|603.07
|603.40
|0.33
|1.35
|0.06
|1.50
|SDDSC162
|604.02
|604.15
|0.13
|81.9
|0.17
|82.31
|SDDSC162
|604.15
|604.68
|0.53
|0.85
|0.08
|1.04
|SDDSC162
|604.68
|605.04
|0.36
|3.56
|0.23
|4.11
|SDDSC162
|605.04
|605.27
|0.23
|1.7
|0.05
|1.81
|SDDSC162
|605.27
|605.52
|0.25
|1.55
|0.05
|1.68
|SDDSC162
|607.73
|608.24
|0.51
|2.01
|0.01
|2.03
|SDDSC162
|608.24
|608.92
|0.68
|4.43
|0.03
|4.49
|SDDSC162
|608.92
|609.26
|0.34
|6.19
|0.02
|6.23
|SDDSC162
|609.26
|609.40
|0.14
|17.1
|0.02
|17.15
|SDDSC162
|609.64
|610.38
|0.74
|1.23
|0.04
|1.32
|SDDSC162
|610.38
|610.79
|0.41
|36.2
|0.05
|36.33
|SDDSC162
|612.50
|612.98
|0.48
|1.59
|0.02
|1.63
|SDDSC162
|612.98
|613.15
|0.17
|1.03
|0.39
|1.96
|SDDSC162
|614.30
|614.74
|0.44
|0.83
|0.23
|1.38
|SDDSC162
|617.93
|618.18
|0.25
|19
|0.29
|19.69
|SDDSC162
|621.41
|621.51
|0.10
|1.18
|0.02
|1.23
|SDDSC162
|623.13
|623.25
|0.12
|1.95
|0.14
|2.28
|SDDSC162
|623.50
|623.96
|0.46
|1.45
|0.19
|1.90
|SDDSC162
|628.75
|628.91
|0.16
|1.02
|0.32
|1.78
|SDDSC162
|630.92
|631.02
|0.10
|0.58
|0.60
|2.01
|SDDSC162
|632.94
|633.04
|0.10
|228
|0.01
|228.03
|SDDSC162
|633.38
|633.48
|0.10
|0.88
|0.45
|1.96
|SDDSC162
|646.37
|647.28
|0.91
|1.09
|0.34
|1.90
|SDDSC162
|648.16
|648.48
|0.32
|0.97
|0.03
|1.04
|SDDSC162
|655.82
|655.99
|0.17
|721
|0.01
|721.03
|SDDSC162
|655.99
|656.25
|0.26
|355
|0.05
|355.12
|SDDSC162
|658.68
|658.85
|0.17
|2.4
|0.01
|2.42
|SDDSC162
|672.94
|673.20
|0.26
|108
|1.10
|110.63
|SDDSC162
|680.51
|680.78
|0.27
|1.69
|0.03
|1.75
|SDDSC162
|684.02
|684.22
|0.20
|2.43
|0.06
|2.56
|SDDSC162
|686.31
|686.53
|0.22
|4.27
|0.14
|4.60
|SDDSC162
|687.84
|688.03
|0.19
|11.4
|0.07
|11.56
|SDDSC162
|688.82
|689.15
|0.33
|0.98
|0.13
|1.29
|SDDSC162
|689.32
|689.81
|0.49
|1.35
|0.16
|1.73
|SDDSC162
|689.81
|690.09
|0.28
|1.82
|0.05
|1.93
|SDDSC162
|690.79
|691.43
|0.64
|1.64
|0.02
|1.69
|SDDSC162
|691.43
|691.96
|0.53
|6.18
|0.09
|6.40
|SDDSC162
|692.82
|693.24
|0.42
|0.9
|0.18
|1.33
|SDDSC162
|694.50
|695.13
|0.63
|1.02
|0.02
|1.06
|SDDSC162
|695.40
|695.94
|0.54
|7.24
|0.02
|7.29
|SDDSC162
|696.45
|696.55
|0.10
|171
|0.07
|171.16
|SDDSC162
|698.63
|698.77
|0.14
|2.15
|0.01
|2.18
|SDDSC162
|698.77
|699.00
|0.23
|46.2
|0.01
|46.23
|SDDSC162
|701.14
|701.50
|0.36
|1.84
|0.01
|1.87
|SDDSC162
|701.50
|702.22
|0.72
|2.98
|0.02
|3.03
|SDDSC162
|702.87
|703.11
|0.24
|1.43
|0.08
|1.61
|SDDSC162
|705.85
|706.53
|0.68
|2.65
|0.01
|2.68
|SDDSC162
|706.53
|706.63
|0.10
|1.1
|0.25
|1.70
|SDDSC162
|706.63
|706.76
|0.13
|166
|1.02
|168.44
|SDDSC162
|706.76
|707.11
|0.35
|1.36
|0.02
|1.41
|SDDSC162
|707.11
|707.21
|0.10
|2110
|1.57
|2643.75
|SDDSC162
|707.21
|708.02
|0.81
|11
|0.02
|11.05
|SDDSC162
|708.20
|708.47
|0.27
|6.32
|0.02
|6.37
|SDDSC162
|708.47
|708.64
|0.17
|433
|0.04
|425.08
|SDDSC162
|708.64
|708.90
|0.26
|15.1
|0.04
|15.20
|SDDSC162
|708.90
|709.01
|0.11
|1.5
|0.02
|1.54
|SDDSC162
|709.01
|709.12
|0.11
|0.98
|0.01
|1.01
|SDDSC162
|709.12
|709.38
|0.26
|6.57
|0.02
|6.62
|SDDSC162
|709.38
|709.66
|0.28
|534
|0.03
|510.08
|SDDSC162
|709.66
|709.76
|0.10
|126
|0.01
|126.03
|SDDSC162
|719.53
|719.63
|0.10
|5.57
|0.44
|6.62
|SDDSC162
|721.80
|721.90
|0.10
|0.61
|0.48
|1.76
|SDDSC162
|723.83
|723.93
|0.10
|48.2
|0.02
|48.25
|SDDSC162
|731.37
|731.51
|0.14
|3.36
|0.01
|3.38
|SDDSC162
|743.26
|743.78
|0.52
|4.03
|0.24
|4.60
|SDDSC162
|743.78
|744.16
|0.38
|1.68
|0.05
|1.80
|SDDSC162
|744.16
|744.49
|0.33
|1.41
|0.17
|1.82
|SDDSC162
|745.48
|745.62
|0.14
|5.38
|0.39
|6.31
|SDDSC162
|745.62
|745.96
|0.34
|0.57
|0.34
|1.38
|SDDSC162
|745.96
|746.12
|0.16
|1.19
|1.02
|3.63
|SDDSC162
|746.12
|746.61
|0.49
|1.5
|0.13
|1.81
|SDDSC162
|746.61
|746.73
|0.12
|2.34
|0.01
|2.37
|SDDSC162
|752.14
|752.25
|0.11
|0.95
|0.21
|1.45
|SDDSC162
|754.05
|754.15
|0.10
|5.2
|0.01
|5.23
|SDDSC162
|766.69
|767.01
|0.32
|1.07
|0.09
|1.28
|SDDSC162
|767.14
|767.33
|0.19
|3.22
|0.05
|3.34
|SDDSC162
|775.06
|776.12
|1.06
|1.3
|0.06
|1.45
|SDDSC162
|776.12
|776.64
|0.52
|19.6
|0.01
|19.63
|SDDSC162
|776.64
|777.36
|0.72
|1.04
|0.01
|1.06
|SDDSC162
|798.28
|798.86
|0.58
|5.47
|0.16
|5.85
|SDDSC162
|798.86
|798.99
|0.13
|1.27
|0.04
|1.35
|SDDSC162
|798.99
|799.30
|0.31
|14.2
|0.03
|14.27
|SDDSC162
|816.09
|816.54
|0.45
|1.68
|0.03
|1.76
|SDDSC162
|816.54
|816.84
|0.30
|0.64
|0.49
|1.81
|SDDSC162
|820.09
|820.67
|0.58
|0.93
|0.05
|1.05
|SDDSC162
|820.67
|821.09
|0.42
|1.19
|0.08
|1.39
|SDDSC162
|830.05
|830.16
|0.11
|9.6
|0.26
|10.22
|SDDSC162
|830.16
|830.32
|0.16
|2.05
|0.69
|3.70
|SDDSC162
|834.09
|834.56
|0.47
|1.06
|0.01
|1.07
|SDDSC162
|834.56
|834.80
|0.24
|1.53
|0.01
|1.55
|SDDSC162
|848.31
|848.53
|0.22
|1.23
|0.01
|1.25
|SDDSC164
|121.95
|122.13
|0.18
|1.05
|0.01
|1.07
|SDDSC164
|184.50
|184.60
|0.10
|2.73
|0.25
|3.33
|SDDSC164
|186.46
|186.70
|0.24
|6.23
|0.56
|7.57
|SDDSC164
|186.70
|186.95
|0.25
|3.7
|0.05
|3.82
|SDDSC164
|187.82
|188.29
|0.47
|1.19
|0.05
|1.30
|SDDSC164
|198.04
|198.35
|0.31
|39.9
|0.81
|41.84
|SDDSC164
|198.35
|198.52
|0.17
|1.47
|0.03
|1.53
|SDDSC164
|198.52
|198.86
|0.34
|6.76
|0.45
|7.84
|SDDSC164
|199.13
|199.93
|0.80
|15.2
|1.60
|19.02
|SDDSC164
|207.25
|207.79
|0.54
|7.14
|2.93
|14.14
|SDDSC164
|207.79
|208.04
|0.25
|2
|0.52
|3.24
|SDDSC164
|210.83
|211.31
|0.48
|1.24
|0.21
|1.74
|SDDSC164
|211.45
|211.97
|0.52
|0.37
|2.41
|6.13
|SDDSC164
|212.89
|212.99
|0.10
|0.38
|2.08
|5.35
|SDDSC164
|213.30
|213.77
|0.47
|2.2
|0.03
|2.26
|SDDSC164
|215.21
|215.31
|0.10
|0.04
|1.82
|4.39
|SDDSC164
|217.85
|217.97
|0.12
|87.1
|21.60
|138.72
|SDDSC164
|217.97
|218.48
|0.51
|3.48
|0.12
|3.77
|SDDSC164
|223.59
|223.69
|0.10
|12.1
|29.00
|81.41
|SDDSC164
|223.69
|224.37
|0.68
|5.02
|7.16
|22.13
|SDDSC164
|224.37
|224.53
|0.16
|61.7
|10.20
|86.08
|SDDSC164
|225.05
|225.61
|0.56
|3.41
|0.11
|3.67
|SDDSC164
|226.69
|227.05
|0.36
|0.72
|0.13
|1.03
|SDDSC164
|234.93
|235.72
|0.79
|1.27
|0.06
|1.41
|SDDSC164
|235.72
|235.82
|0.10
|2.63
|3.98
|12.14
|SDDSC164
|243.45
|243.78
|0.33
|62.3
|20.10
|110.34
|SDDSC164
|252.91
|254.08
|1.17
|2.77
|0.16
|3.15
|SDDSC164
|254.29
|254.57
|0.28
|1.61
|0.03
|1.68
|SDDSC164
|256.24
|256.35
|0.11
|0.51
|11.10
|27.04
|SDDSC164
|256.35
|257.28
|0.93
|1.25
|0.31
|1.99
|SDDSC164
|257.83
|258.57
|0.74
|2
|0.38
|2.91
|SDDSC164
|258.86
|259.11
|0.25
|8.72
|0.28
|9.39
|SDDSC164
|259.33
|259.50
|0.17
|111
|1.24
|113.96
|SDDSC164
|260.39
|260.55
|0.16
|26.9
|14.10
|60.60
|SDDSC164
|260.55
|260.81
|0.26
|3.82
|0.56
|5.16
|SDDSC164
|260.81
|260.91
|0.10
|1.79
|6.52
|17.37
|SDDSC164
|260.91
|261.21
|0.30
|1.23
|1.87
|5.70
|SDDSC164
|261.21
|261.36
|0.15
|7.27
|2.39
|12.98
|SDDSC164
|261.36
|261.54
|0.18
|2.05
|0.09
|2.27
|SDDSC164
|261.54
|261.66
|0.12
|11.9
|5.21
|24.35
|SDDSC164
|261.66
|262.20
|0.54
|2.15
|0.06
|2.29
|SDDSC164
|262.20
|262.55
|0.35
|1.37
|0.03
|1.44
|SDDSC164
|262.55
|262.94
|0.39
|3.54
|0.41
|4.52
|SDDSC164
|262.94
|263.15
|0.21
|15.6
|7.17
|32.74
|SDDSC164
|263.15
|263.90
|0.75
|1.2
|0.06
|1.34
|SDDSC164
|263.90
|264.18
|0.28
|13.3
|3.17
|20.88
|SDDSC164
|264.66
|265.20
|0.54
|1.98
|0.18
|2.41
|SDDSC164
|265.20
|265.58
|0.38
|10
|5.04
|22.05
|SDDSC164
|265.58
|266.31
|0.73
|2.48
|0.04
|2.59
|SDDSC164
|266.67
|266.77
|0.10
|4.08
|3.43
|12.28
|SDDSC164
|267.19
|267.29
|0.10
|2.51
|1.41
|5.88
|SDDSC164
|269.55
|269.65
|0.10
|1.34
|0.04
|1.44
|SDDSC164
|269.65
|269.82
|0.17
|1.14
|0.07
|1.30
|SDDSC164
|270.21
|270.60
|0.39
|0.72
|0.33
|1.51
|SDDSC164
|275.35
|275.67
|0.32
|1.52
|0.00
|1.53
|SDDSC164
|278.24
|279.50
|1.26
|1.01
|0.00
|1.02
|SDDSC164
|279.86
|281.06
|1.20
|1.09
|0.01
|1.12
|SDDSC164
|281.06
|281.24
|0.18
|4.89
|1.46
|8.38
|SDDSC164
|281.24
|281.41
|0.17
|1.93
|0.01
|1.95
|SDDSC164
|281.75
|281.88
|0.13
|3.07
|0.08
|3.26
|SDDSC164
|289.78
|289.88
|0.10
|2.69
|0.47
|3.81
|SDDSC164
|292.10
|292.84
|0.74
|0.79
|0.59
|2.20
|SDDSC164
|292.84
|293.55
|0.71
|0.95
|0.08
|1.15
|SDDSC164
|293.55
|293.87
|0.32
|5.96
|1.74
|10.12
|SDDSC164
|293.87
|294.70
|0.83
|1.93
|0.28
|2.60
|SDDSC164
|294.70
|295.21
|0.51
|1.75
|0.04
|1.85
|SDDSC164
|301.02
|301.17
|0.15
|1.1
|0.01
|1.12
|SDDSC164
|302.78
|303.02
|0.24
|1.33
|0.00
|1.34
|SDDSC164
|329.35
|329.59
|0.24
|1.64
|0.00
|1.64
|SDDSC164
|329.59
|330.32
|0.73
|1.4
|0.00
|1.41
|SDDSC164
|330.32
|331.00
|0.68
|1.73
|0.00
|1.74
|SDDSC164
|331.00
|331.65
|0.65
|2.39
|0.00
|2.39
|SDDSC164
|332.89
|333.10
|0.21
|1.71
|0.00
|1.72
JORC Table 1
Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data
|Criteria
|JORC Code explanation
|Commentary
|Sampling techniques
|
|
Locations of field samples were obtained by using a GPS, generally to an accuracy of within 5 metres. Drill hole and trench locations have been confirmed to <1 metre using a differential GPS.
Samples locations have also been verified by plotting locations on the high-resolution Lidar maps Drill core is marked for cutting and cut using an automated diamond saw used by Company staff in Kilmore.
Samples are bagged at the core saw and transported to the Bendigo On Site Laboratory for assay.
At On Site samples are crushed using a jaw crusher combined with a rotary splitter and a 1 kg split is separated for pulverizing (LM5) and assay. Standard fire assay techniques are used for gold assay on a 30 g charge by experienced staff (used to dealing with high sulfide and stibnite-rich charges). On Site gold method by fire assay code PE01S. Screen fire assay is used to understand gold grain-size distribution where coarse gold is evident. ICP-OES is used to analyse the aqua regia digested pulp for an additional 12 elements (method BM011) and over-range antimony is measured using flame AAS (method known as B050). Soil samples were sieved in the field and an 80 mesh sample bagged and transported to ALS Global laboratories in Brisbane for super-low level gold analysis on a 50 g samples by method ST44 (using aqua regia and ICP-MS). Grab and rock chip samples are generally submitted to On Site Laboratories for standard fire assay and 12 element ICP-OES as described above.
|Drilling techniques
|
|
A standard 3 metre core barrel has been found to be most effective in both the hard and soft rocks in the project.
|Drill sample recovery
|
|
|Logging
|
|
Core orientations marked at the drill rig are checked for consistency, and base of core orientation lines are marked on core where two or more orientations match within 10 degrees.
Core recoveries are measured for each metre
RQD measurements (cumulative quantity of core sticks > 10 cm in a metre) are made on a metre-by-metre basis. Each tray of drill core is photographed (wet and dry) after it is fully marked up for sampling and cutting. The 1⁄2 core cutting line is placed approximately 10 degrees above the orientation line so the orientation line is retained in the core tray for future work. Geological logging of drill core includes the following parameters:
Rock types, lithology
Alteration
Structural information (orientations of veins, bedding, fractures using standard alpha-beta measurements from orientation line; or, in the case of un-oriented parts of the core, the alpha angles are measured)
Veining (quartz, carbonate, stibnite)
Key minerals (visible under hand lens, e.g. gold, stibnite) 100% of drill core is logged for all components described above into the company MX logging database. Logging is fully quantitative, although the description of lithology and alteration relies on visible observations by trained geologists. Each tray of drill core is photographed (wet and dry) after it is fully marked up for sampling and cutting. Logging is considered to be at an appropriate quantitative standard to use in future studies.
|Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation
|
|
|Quality of assay data and laboratory tests
|
|
1⁄4 duplicates - half core is split into quarters and given separate sample numbers (commonly in mineralized core) - low to medium gold grades indicate strong correlation, dropping as the gold grade increases over 40 g/t Au.
Blanks - blanks are inserted after visible gold and in strongly mineralized rocks to confirm that the crushing and pulping are not affected by gold smearing onto the crusher and LM5 swing mill surfaces. Results are excellent, generally below detection limit and a single sample at 0.03 g/t Au.
Certified Reference Materials - OREAS CRMs have been used throughout the project including blanks, low (<1 g/t Au), medium (up to 5 g/t Au) and high-grade gold samples (> 5 g/t Au). Results are automatically checked on data import into the MX database to fall within 2 standard deviations of the expected value.
Laboratory splits - On Site conducts splits of both coarse crush and pulp duplicates as quality control and reports all data. In particular, high Au samples have the most repeats.
Laboratory CRMs - On Site regularly inserts their own CRM materials into the process flow and reports all data
Laboratory precision - duplicate measurements of solutions (both Au from fire assay and other elements from the aqua regia digests) are made regularly by the laboratory and reported. Accuracy and precision have been determined carefully by using the sampling and measurement techniques described above during the sampling (accuracy) and laboratory (accuracy and precision) stages of the analysis. Soil sample company duplicates and laboratory certified reference materials all fall within expected ranges.
|Verification of sampling and assaying
|
|
|Location of data points
|
|
|Data spacing and distribution
|
|
|Orientation of data in relation to geological structure
|
|
The steep nature of some of the veins may give increases in apparent thickness of some intersections, but more drilling is required to quantify. A sampling bias is not evident from the data collected to date (drill holes cut across mineralized structures at a moderate angle).
|Sample security
|
|
|Audits or reviews
|
|
Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results
|Criteria
|JORC Code explanation
|Commentary
| Mineral tenement
and land tenure
status
|
|
| Exploration done by
other parties
|
|
Rock chip sampling around Christina, Apollo and Golden Dyke mines.
Rock chip sampling down the Christina mine shaft. Resistivity survey over the Golden Dyke. Five diamond drill holes around Christina, two of which have assays. ELs 872 & 975 - CRA Exploration Pty Ltd
Exploration focused on finding low grade, high tonnage deposits. The tenements were relinquished after the area was found to be prospective but not economic.
Stream sediment samples around the Golden Dyke and Reedy Creek areas. Results were better around the Golden Dyke. 45 dump samples around Golden Dyke old workings showed good correlation between gold, arsenic and antimony.
Soil samples over the Golden Dyke to define boundaries of dyke and mineralization. Two costeans parallel to the Golden Dyke targeting soil anomalies. Costeans since rehabilitated by SXG. ELs 827 & 1520 - BHP Minerals Ltd
Exploration targeting open cut gold mineralization peripheral to SXG tenements. ELs 1534, 1603 & 3129 - Ausminde Holdings Pty Ltd
Targeting shallow, low grade gold. Trenching around the Golden Dyke prospect and results interpreted along with CRAs costeans. 29 RC/Aircore holes totalling 959 m sunk into the Apollo, Rising Sun and Golden Dyke target areas. ELs 4460 & 4987 - Beadell Resources Ltd
ELs 4460 and 4497 were granted to Beadell Resources in November 2007. Beadell successfully drilled 30 RC holes, including second diamond tail holes in the Golden Dyke/Apollo target areas. Both tenements were 100% acquired by Auminco Goldfields Pty Ltd in late 2012 and combined into one tenement EL4987. Nagambie Resources Ltd purchased Auminco Goldfields in July 2014. EL4987 expired late 2015, during which time Nagambie Resources applied for a retention licence (RL6040) covering three square kilometres over the Sunday Creek Goldfield. RL6040 was granted July 2017. Clonbinane Gold Field Pty Ltd was purchased by Mawson Gold Ltd in February 2020.
Mawson drilled 30 holes for 6,928 m and made the first discoveries to depth.
|Geology
|
|
|Drill hole Information
|
|
|Data aggregation methods
|
|
| Relationship
between
mineralization
widths and
intercept lengths
|
|
|Diagrams
|
|
|Balanced reporting
|
|
|Other substantive exploration data
|
|
|Further work
|
|
Notes:
*Samples selected for metallurgical test work
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
SOURCE: Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd.
