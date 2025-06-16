Tax Accountant Expands UK Services To International Landlords

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2025) - Tax Accountant, a specialist tax consultancy, has announced the expansion of its services to support international property investors, commonly referred to in the UK as non-resident landlords. The firm will now provide tax advice, tax planning, and compliance services to non-resident individuals earning rental income from UK properties. As part of this expansion, the company is also partnering with legal consultants to assist clients with estate planning, including the creation of wills and trust structures.

The Non-Resident Landlord Scheme (NRLS), administered by HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC), requires overseas landlords to pay tax on rental income earned from UK property. Non-resident landlords can apply to receive rental income without tax deducted at source by registering with HMRC and submitting self-assessment tax returns. This allows them to handle their taxes directly and claim expenses, giving them more control over their finances. If they don't register, letting agents or tenants may withhold 20% of their rental income, and they might face penalties for not following the rules.

Mr. Aatif Malik, Founder and Director of Tax Accountant, commented: "Non-resident landlords have complex tax obligations in the UK. This initiative will help them stay compliant and improve their tax situation. By offering tax support alongside estate planning services, we aim to provide a complete solution for managing and protecting their UK property investments."

The number of non-resident landlords in the UK has increased significantly, with over 181,000 properties registered to overseas owners in 2021-more than double the figure from a decade ago. This trend highlights the growing interest from foreign nationals, British expatriates, and international investors in the UK property market. All non-resident landlords, regardless of nationality, are subject to UK tax laws and are legally required to file a UK tax return for each year they receive rental income.

Registering for self-assessment provides several advantages for non-resident landlords. It enables them to claim deductions for mortgage interest, property maintenance, insurance, and other allowable expenses. In addition, it helps to avoid double taxation under the UK's network of tax treaties and ensures transparency with HMRC, reducing the risk of future investigations or penalties.

As part of its wider UK expansion, Tax Accountant is also increasing its nationwide coverage and strengthening relationships with legal professionals who can advise clients on asset protection, succession planning, and family trust structures. These services are especially valuable for international landlords who wish to safeguard their UK property assets for future generations.

