Awalé Extends Fremen Target Footprint By 5 Km And Confirms New Gold Mineralization On Its 100%-Owned Ground

Awalé Extends Fremen Target Footprint By 5 Km And Confirms New Gold Mineralization On Its 100%-Owned Ground
|Drill Line
|Hole ID
| From
(m)
| To
(m)
| Length
(m)
| Au
(g/t)
|Comp. Trigger (g/t)
|P2
|SSRC0001
|37.00
|47.00
|10.00
|0.2
|0.10
|
|including
|41.00
|46.00
|5.00
|0.4
|0.20
|SSRC0001
|60.00
|77.00
|17.00
|0.1
|0.10
|including
|66.00
|70.00
|4.00
|0.2
|0.20
|and
|73.00
|74.00
|1.00
|0.3
|0.20
|
|105.00
|106.00
|1.00
|0.9
|0.20
|
|110.00
|112.00
|2.00
|0.4
|0.20
|P2
|SSRC0002
|1.00
|27.00
|26.00
|0.2
|0.10
|
|including
|4.00
|9.00
|5.00
|0.3
|0.20
|and
|13.00
|19.00
|6.00
|0.2
|0.20
|
|31.00
|32.00
|1.00
|0.3
|0.20
|
|44.00
|50.00
|6.00
|0.2
|0.10
|including
|44.00
|47.00
|3.00
|0.2
|0.20
|
|71.00
|72.00
|1.00
|0.2
|0.20
|
|97.00
|108.00
|11.00
|0.4
|0.10
|including
|100.00
|108.00
|8.00
|0.5
|0.20
|
|121.00
|128.00
|7.00
|0.4
|0.20
|P2
|SSRC0003
|29.00
|30.00
|1.00
|0.4
|0.20
|
|
|75.00
|87.00
|12.00
|0.5
|0.10
|including
|78.00
|86.00
|8.00
|0.7
|0.20
|and
|83.00
|84.00
|1.00
|2.8
|1.00
|P2
|SSRC0004
|39.00
|40.00
|1.00
|0.2
|0.20
|P1
|SSRC0008
|74.00
|75.00
|1.00
|0.3
|0.20
|P1
|SSRC0010
|74.00
|79.00
|5.00
|0.3
|0.20
|
|
|84.00
|85.00
|1.00
|0.3
|0.20
|P3
|SSRC0019
|22.00
|23.00
|1.00
|0.4
|0.20
|P3
|SSRC0020
|13.00
|36.00
|23.00
|0.1
|0.10
|
|
|40.00
|55.00
|15.00
|0.6
|0.10
|including
|46.00
|53.00
|7.00
|1.1
|0.50
|P3
|SSRC0021
|1.00
|6.00
|5.00
|0.3
|0.20
|P3
|SSRC0023
|54.00
|55.00
|1.00
|0.3
|0.20
|
|
|61.00
|69.00
|8.00
|0.2
|0.10
|including
|61.00
|65.00
|4.00
|0.2
|0.20
|
|82.00
|95.00
|13.00
|0.2
|0.10
|including
|84.00
|90.00
|6.00
|0.4
|0.20
|P2
|SSRC0024
|12.00
|28.00
|16.00
|0.2
|0.10
|
|including
|12.00
|22.00
|10.00
|0.3
|0.20
|SSRC0024
|108.00
|113.00
|5.00
|0.4
|0.10
|including
|108.00
|111.00
|3.00
|0.6
|0.20
Table 2: Fremen Drilling Collar Cable - (all collars from this program)
|Hole ID
|Easting
|Northing
|RL_M
|Azim_True
|Dip
| Depth
(m)
|SSRC0001
|659054.2
|1042583.2
|438.9
|65
|-50
|126
|SSRC0002
|659097.9
|1042597.6
|439.8
|65
|-50
|144
|SSRC0003
|659175.6
|1042639.2
|439.9
|65
|-50
|108
|SSRC0004
|659237.8
|1042664.8
|438.8
|65
|-50
|84
|SSRC0005
|659282.6
|1042687.1
|438.0
|65
|-50
|80
|SSRC0006
|659283.4
|1042460.7
|442.7
|245
|-50
|96
|SSRC0007
|659229.5
|1042439.6
|442.2
|245
|-50
|96
|SSRC0008
|659187.4
|1042419.3
|441.5
|245
|-50
|90
|SSRC0009
|659145.5
|1042400.1
|440.5
|245
|-50
|102
|SSRC0010
|659103.5
|1042382.7
|439.4
|245
|-50
|90
|SSRC0011
|659065.5
|1042357.1
|438.0
|245
|-50
|84
|SSRC0012
|659023.5
|1042338.5
|436.9
|245
|-50
|90
|SSRC0013
|659423.4
|1043258.1
|435.4
|73
|-50
|80
|SSRC0014
|659466.6
|1043271.4
|434.2
|73
|-50
|80
|SSRC0015
|659510.9
|1043285.1
|433.1
|73
|-50
|80
|SSRC0016
|659552.6
|1043302.1
|431.9
|73
|-50
|80
|SSRC0017
|659596.8
|1043315.3
|430.9
|73
|-50
|90
|SSRC0018
|658086.5
|1044831.5
|429.1
|62
|-50
|90
|SSRC0019
|658128.1
|1044852.9
|428.8
|62
|-50
|80
|SSRC0020
|658169.0
|1044873.7
|428.8
|62
|-50
|84
|SSRC0021
|658208.0
|1044897.5
|429.0
|62
|-50
|80
|SSRC0022
|658248.4
|1044918.8
|429.1
|62
|-50
|80
|SSRC0023
|659023.0
|1042574.0
|432.0
|65
|-50
|96
|SSRC0024
|659139.0
|1042625.0
|452.0
|65
|-50
|120
Quality Control and Assurance
RC sampling was conducted on a metre-by-metre basis, with each metre weighed and riffle split to produce approximately 3 kg sub-samples for laboratory submission. Each sample was clearly labelled, and routine field duplicate samples were taken via a second riffle split of the original sample. Systematic certified reference material is also inserted in the sample stream as well as blank samples.
Termite mound geochemistry samples are taken from multiple (minimum 3) 20 to 50cm cores pierced into the mound. Routine duplicate samples are collected on site as well as insertion of reference materials and blanks.
Analytical work for all samples is being carried out at the independent ALS Laboratories in Ghana and Ireland, an ISO 17025 Certified Laboratory. Samples are prepared and stored at the Company's field camps and put into sealed bags until collected by ALS from the Company's secure Odienné office and transported by ALS to their preparation laboratory in Yamoussoukro, Côte d'Ivoire, for preparation. Samples are logged in the tracking system, weighed, dried, and pulverized to greater than 85%, passing a 75-micron screen. Two pulps are prepared from each sample with one stream to ALS Ghana for fire assay and a second to Ireland where the sample is analyzed by 52 element ICP/MS with a 4-Acid digest. Blanks, duplicates, and certified reference material (standards) are being used to monitor laboratory performance during the analysis.
Mineralized Interval Calculations
Significant intervals reported in this news release are calculated as downhole length-weighted intercepts. For the Fremen target, initial mineralized zones are calculated at a 0.1 g/t Au trigger and include up to 3 metres of internal waste for delineating mineralized zones. Included intervals are calculated at 0.2 g/t, 0.5 g/t and 1 g/t Au trigger values, with up to 3 metres of internal waste. Table 1 contains a list of all Fremen holes reported in this release. True widths are unknown from this early stage percussion RC drill program.
Qualified Person
The technical and scientific information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved for release by Andrew Chubb, the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Chubb is the Company's Chief Executive Officer and holds an Economic Geology degree, is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG), and is a Member of the Society of Economic Geoscientists (SEG). Mr. Chubb has over 25 years of experience in international mineral exploration and mining project evaluation.
Abbreviations Used in this Release
|Au
|Gold
|Cu
|Copper
|g/t
|Grams per tonne
|kg
|Kilogram
|km
|Kilometre
|m
|Metre
|ppb
|Parts per billion
AWALÉ Resources Limited
On behalf of the Board of Directors
"Andrew Chubb"
Chief Executive Officer
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Andrew Chubb, CEO
(+356) 99139117
...
Ardem Keshishian, VP Corporate Development
+1 (416) 471-5463
...
The Company's public documents may be accessed at . For further information on the Company, please visit our website at .
Forward-Looking Information
