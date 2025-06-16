New Break Announces $895,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering

Each FT Share will qualify as a "flow-through share" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada). Each Unit will consist of one common share (" Common Share ") of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (" Warrant "), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof, to purchase one additional Common Share of the Company at a price of $0.12 for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the date of closing.

The Warrants are subject to an acceleration clause, whereby if the closing price of the common shares of the Company on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE ") is equal to $0.25 or higher for five non-consecutive trading days, over a 365-day period, the Company may accelerate the expiry of the Warrants to the date that is 20 business days from the date of the issuance of a news release by the Company announcing the exercise of the acceleration right.

All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a four-month and one day statutory hold period. The net proceeds from the sale of the Units will be used for general working capital and corporate development purposes, while the gross proceeds from the sale of the FT Shares will be used for Canadian Exploration Expenses (" CEE ") and will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada). More specifically, the proceeds from the sale of the FT Shares will be used for CEE in respect of the Company's Ontario mineral claims, principally to fund a planned drilling program at the Company's Moray property, located approximately 49 km south of Timmins, Ontario and 32 km northwest of the Young-Davidson gold mine, operated by Alamos Gold Inc. The Company will renounce such CEE to the purchasers of the FT Shares with an effective date of no later than December 31, 2025.

Finder's fees may be payable to qualified individuals (the " Finder ") pursuant to which the Finder may receive a finder fee equal to up to 6% of the gross proceeds received by the Company from purchasers under the Offering who were introduced to the Company by such Finder and finder warrants (" Finder Warrants ") entitling the Finder to purchase that number of common shares of the Company equal to up to 6% of the aggregate number of Units or FT Shares sold by such Finder under the Offering.

The closing of the Offering is anticipated to take place on or about June 27, 2025, or such other date as the Company may agree (the " Closing "). The Closing is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Related Party Transaction

Certain insiders of the Company may participate in the Offering. Such participation will constitute a "related party transaction" as such term is defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). The Company intends on relying on an exemption from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under MI 61-101 pursuant to section 5.5(a) and section 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, on the basis that the issuance of the securities will not exceed 25% of the fair market value of the Company's market capitalization.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described in this news release in the United States. The securities offered have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or applicable exemption from the registration requirements.

About New Break Resources Ltd.

New Break is a proudly Canadian mineral exploration company focused on its Moray gold project located 49 km south of Timmins, Ontario, in a well-established mining camp within proximity to existing infrastructure, 32 km northwest of the Young-Davidson gold mine, operated by Alamos Gold Inc. Shareholders also remain leveraged to exploration success in Nunavut, one of the most up and coming regions in Canada for gold exploration and production through New Break's 20% carried interest in the Sundog gold project, being advanced by Guardian Exploration Inc. The Company is supported by a highly experienced team of mining professionals. Information on New Break is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at and on the Company's website at . New Break trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange ( ) under the symbol (CSE: NBRK) .

