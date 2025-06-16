The T1D Fund Announces Lucio Iannone, Ph.D., As Managing Director To Accelerate Investments In Curative T1D Therapies

Former Head of Health investments at Leaps by Bayer brings extensive biomedical innovation and venture capital experience to help catalyze impact-driven growth for the T1D community

The latest in a string of strategic hires signifying a new chapter for the Fund aimed at higher-conviction investments for greater mission impact

BOSTON, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The T1D Fund : A Breakthrough T1D Venture, LLC, an impact investment fund focused on accelerating life-changing solutions to treat, prevent, and ultimately cure type 1 diabetes (T1D), today announced the appointment of Lucio Iannone, Ph.D., as its new Managing Director starting the beginning of August. With a dual background as biopharma investor and scientist, Iannone will draw upon his successful track record in dealmaking and pipeline development to help drive the Fund's impact investment strategy, including aiding in the establishment of deal flow, fine-tuning optimal investment approaches, and providing meaningful portfolio company support.

"Lucio's appointment marks a pivotal moment for the T1D Fund, as we welcome a highly esteemed investment veteran to our ranks," said Elizabeth Mily, CEO of the T1D Fund. "He will play a crucial role as we pursue the next wave of groundbreaking treatment within T1D, ensuring our dollars have a greater impact by accelerating high-potential programs and catalyzing new opportunities that are on the precipice of breakthroughs. His background in leading the generation and execution for more than 25 deals, combined with his scientific expertise, uniquely positions him to identify and support innovative companies pursuing potential cures. Building a world-class investment team to deploy in our mission of broadening industry efforts towards T1D is one of my top priorities as CEO, and Lucio's hire is a key step toward achieving that goal."

Iannone joins the Fund after serving as Head of Health Investments USA for Leaps by Bayer, the strategic investment arm of Bayer AG. At Leaps, he led and mentored the global investment team, driving strategic and deal execution, overseeing more than 25 biomedical investments and directing assets under management exceeding $1 billion. With expertise in oncology, autoimmune disease, cell and gene therapies, and chronic conditions, he has a deep understanding of scientific, clinical, and commercial dynamics that will directly benefit the Fund's mission. Iannone earned his Ph.D. in Medicine at Imperial College of London, and has served on the boards of innovative companies such as Mozart Therapeutics, eGenesis Biosciences, Immunitas Therapeutics, and more.

"The T1D therapeutic landscape is ripe for innovation, and I'm eager to join the Fund's efforts to identify, support, and direct funding to companies with curative potential," said Iannone. "Together with this dynamic team and our network of partners, we will execute an expansive strategy to further elevate groundbreaking scientific discoveries and accelerate therapies that can transform the lives of individuals with T1D."

Iannone's hiring is the latest in a string of strategic appointments by the Fund, signaling a new chapter of impact investing. This infusion of expertise will help strengthen the Fund's ability to serve as a preferred investor and partner, yielding greater program advancement, significant investment in T1D, and an amplified mission impact-further solidifying its position as the leading catalyst for the development of T1D cure-oriented therapies.

About the T1D Fund: A Breakthrough T1D Venture, LLC

Launched in 2016, the T1D Fund is the first scaled venture fund established to catalyze the development of T1D cure-oriented therapies through equity investments. The Fund co-invests with venture capital and biopharma in support of early-stage companies pursuing disease-modifying therapies and potential cures for T1D. A core element of our mission is to rapidly advance promising therapies through development and ultimately regulatory approval. The Fund works in close partnership with Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF) and The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust-two of the leading global organizations committed to supporting the T1D community and to advancing T1D research and innovation. Led by a deeply experienced team of healthcare and investing professionals, the Fund leverages its vast research, clinical, regulatory, and medical affairs network on behalf of its portfolio companies. Capitalized through philanthropic dollars, the Fund makes investments in biotech companies and recycles returns into new investments, thereby extending the impact of its donors' contributions. Learn more at t1dfund. Follow the T1D Fund on Linkedin .

