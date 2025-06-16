Graphite One Enters FAST-41 60-Day Planning And Timetable Period
China's Lock on Rare Earths Dictated Path Toward Trade Truce; Wall Street Journal; June 11, 2025
Graphite One's Domestic Supply Chain Strategy
With the United States currently 100 percent import dependent for synthetic and natural graphite, Graphite One is developing a complete U.S.-based, advanced graphite supply chain solution anchored by the Graphite Creek deposit, recognized by the US Geological Survey as the largest graphite deposit in the U.S. "and among the largest in the world." The Graphite One Project plan includes building an advanced graphite material and battery anode material manufacturing plant located in Warren, Ohio. The plan also includes a recycling facility to reclaim graphite and the other battery materials, to be co-located at the Ohio site, the third link in Graphite One's circular economy strategy.
About Graphite One Inc.
GRAPHITE ONE INC. continues to develop its Graphite One Project (the " Project "), with the goal of becoming an American producer of natural and synthetic graphite anode materials that is integrated with a domestic graphite resource. The Project is proposed as a vertically integrated enterprise to mine, process and manufacture high grade anode materials primarily for the lithium–ion electric vehicle battery market.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
"Anthony Huston" (signed)
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, including those related to the Fast 41 listing and the anticipated impact of the FAST-41 status, any statements related to the planned production of any mineral reserves and resources, the construction of the Warren, Ohio facility, and events or developments that the Company intends, expects, plans, or proposes are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward–looking information can be identified by the use of forward–looking terminology such as "proposes", "expects", "is expected", "scheduled", "estimates", "projects", "plans", "is planning", "intends", "assumes", "believes", "indicates", "to be" or variations of such words and phrases that state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". The Company cautions that there is no certainty that the Fast 41 listing will impact the Company as set forth in this press release, that the Graphite Creek Project produces the minerals set out in the FS or that the facility will be built in Warren, Ohio. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continuity of mineralization, uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary permits, licenses and title and delays due to third party opposition, changes in government policies regarding mining and natural resource exploration and exploitation, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date it is expressed in this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at .
