Lumion Closes $10.7M To Power The Ultimate Operating System For Trade Schools, Tackling The Skilled Labor Gap

SALT LAKE CITY, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumion, the company building the most comprehensive operating system for career and trade schools, today announced it has raised a total of $10.7 million in seed funding led by TTV capital with recent participation from Tusk Venture Partners. The round also includes prior support from TTV Capital, CreativeCo Capital, Nine Four Ventures, Innovating Capital, and the State of Wyoming.

The funding comes amid a pivotal moment for the U.S. workforce. As the country faces a critical skilled labor shortage, enrollment growth in trade and technical programs is outpacing that of four-year colleges. Lumion is emerging as the infrastructure layer that enables schools to meet that demand, streamlining student acquisition, operations, and outcomes from end to end.

"Trade schools have been stuck managing mission-critical processes across spreadsheets, disconnected CRMs, and legacy student information systems (SISs)," said Joshua Hagani, CEO of Lumion. "We've built the ultimate platform to unify the full student experience from lead capture all the way through alumni tracking."

Originally focused on student financing, Lumion has evolved into an All-in-one SaaS platform enabling trade and technical schools to grow efficiently and serve more students. Over the last year, the company has tripled its revenue, customer base and team, supporting over 100,000 students across 260+ partner schools in more than 29 industries.

The new Lumion Platform includes three major product lines:



Enrollment: Schools can now generate and manage prospective student leads from their own website, funneling them into a centralized enrollment flow with applications, communication, scheduling and onboarding capabilities.

Payments: Once a lead is captured and nurtured, students are guided through all available payment options including upfront payment, a lender marketplace, and school-administered payment plans ensuring increased enrollment, retention, and collection. Lumion handles all collections and servicing on behalf of schools. Full-Service SIS Capabilities: Lumion provides centralized comprehensive reporting of all student activities and interactions, bringing clarity and insights to school operators.

Lumion brought in Tusk Venture Partners to top off its seed round due to surplus investor demand in late 2024, accelerating market expansion and continuing product innovation.

To date, Lumion has:



Processed over 140,000 tuition payments

Enabled 1,690 school administrators

Delivered an estimated $20 billion in human capital impact Grown to a 35-person team headquartered in Salt Lake City

With government policy tailwinds behind workforce development and a broken traditional higher education model, Lumion is the operating system of choice for trade & technical schools.

About Lumion

Lumion is the all-in-one platform for trade and technical schools, streamlining the full student lifecycle from lead generation and tuition payments to enrollment, reporting, and alumni tracking. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Lumion is building the infrastructure for the future of skilled education. Learn more at joinlumion .

SOURCE Lumion

