CHERYL HINES' TRAILER PROWLING TO SARDINIA

PROWL embarks the viewer on a chilling journey into the darkest corners of fame as rising pop sensation Claudia Mitchell finds herself at the center of a haunting more sinister than mere obsession after the shocking suicide of a stalker in her extravagant home. When Claudia returns to her mansion, she is confronted with unsettling events that blur the lines between reality and the supernatural.

Filming Italy Sardegna Film Festival previously announced that they will be honoring Gia Coppola and that Alec Baldwin, Heather Graham and Simon Baker will be attending the cultural event.

