Mapletree And Singaporean Photographer Melisa Teo Present Two Rivers Exhibition (Part II) At Vivocity

(From left) His Excellency Mr Stephen Marchisio, Ambassador of France to Singapore; photographer Melisa Teo; Guest-of-Honour Mr Dinesh Vasu Dash, Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth, and Manpower; and Mr Edmund Cheng, Chairman, Mapletree at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Two Rivers (Part II) photography exhibition at VivoCity's waterfront Promenade.

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 June 2025 - Mapletree Investments ('Mapletree' or 'the Group') is pleased to host the second instalment of Two Rivers, a photography exhibition by Paris-based Singaporean photographer Melisa Teo, at Singapore's largest shopping mall VivoCity.Two Rivers (Part II) is supported by Mapletree and celebrates the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Singapore and France. It is held at VivoCity's waterfront Promenade and South-West Boulevard (Level 1, near Wine Connection) from 4 June to 4 July 2025.The official launch of Two Rivers (Part II) was officiated by Guest-of-Honour Mr Dinesh Vasu Dash, Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth, and Manpower; Mr Edmund Cheng, Chairman, Mapletree; His Excellency Mr Stephen Marchisio, Ambassador of France to Singapore; and photographer Melisa Teo.Two Rivers is a captivating exploration of life, memory and dreams, featuring images from the Singapore River and the Seine River in Paris, France. The exhibition at VivoCity will showcase eight new photographs in addition to the original 60 photos presented at Anderson Bridge from 23 April to 31 May 2025.Mr Edmund Cheng, Chairman of Mapletree said: 'We are delighted to bring Two Rivers to VivoCity, one of the Group's flagship properties. This engaging exhibition features an impressive collection of photographs from two rivers in Singapore and France by Singaporean photographer Melisa Teo, providing a memorable experience for a wider audience to enjoy. From funding diverse initiatives to sponsoring photography exhibitions such as Two Rivers, we are committed to bringing the arts closer to the community. Mapletree looks forward to deepening its support in the arts scene, strengthening community bonds and celebrating the limitless creativity of our artists.'Photographer Melisa Teo added: 'Diplomatically, Mapletree's support for this initiative has contributed to strengthening the ties between France and Singapore through art and culture, and achieving a significant milestone in the cultural landscape of Singapore. Professionally, this opportunity has allowed me to pursue my work with greater purpose, enriching my artistic life in meaningful ways. Personally, it has helped me learn to appreciate the diverse perspectives and rich cultural heritage that both France and Singapore offer, deepening my own understanding of the transformative power of art in connecting communities.'Exhibition highlights included an Artist Talk by Melisa Teo, which took place at library@harbourfront (VivoCity, Level 3) from 4pm to 5pm on 4 June 2025. The complimentary talk engaged a wide range of attendees, including photography enthusiasts and individuals interested in how art influences perspectives. Melisa Teo shared her journey as an artist, inspiring others to embrace their passions and pursue their dreams.Young creatives are also invited to participate in the My Two Rivers: Young Artist Competition at South-West Boulevard. Centred on the theme My Two Rivers, which explores the vital role rivers play in shaping human civilisations, the competition invites participants from two age categories: Junior (seven to 12 years old), who will complete a colouring template based on selected photographs from Two Rivers, and Youth (13 to 16 years old), who will submit original artworks inspired by the theme. Submissions will be accepted at the exhibition from 4 to 24 June 2025. Participants stand a chance to win up to S$200 in VivoCity eVouchers and have their artworks showcased in Paris, France.Mapletree's support for Two Rivers underscores its belief in the power of arts to inspire and connect people. Since 2010, Mapletree has proudly disbursed more than S$7 million to exclusively fund a diverse range of arts-focused Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives.Two Rivers is a joint initiative supported by the Singapore and French governments. The exhibition is presented by the French Embassy as part of the vOilah! France Singapore Festival, and supported by Singapore's Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, National Arts Council, National Parks Board and Land Transport Authority.Exhibition period: 4 June to 4 July 2025 Venue: VivoCity (Promenade and South-West Boulevard), 1 HarbourFront Walk, Singapore 098585My Two Rivers: Young Artist Competition: 4 to 24 June 2025Hashtag: #TwoRiversbyMelisaTeo #TwoRiversExhibition #MelisaTeo--br- style='margin-right: 7px;vertical-align: middle;display: inline-block !important;width: 24px' src='https://release.media-outreach.com/Release/templates/images/socialMedia/generic_link.png' width='24' height='24' data-no-lazy='1'>

Melisa Teo

Melisa Teo is a Singaporean photographer who regards her camera as a 'third eye' which is guided by intuition to perceive a reality that eludes the naked eye. For her, the camera is a transmitter and translator of light's messages and photography, a doorway bordering visible and invisible worlds.

Since 2008, she has explored spiritual realms in search of the sacred, and this has been documented in books like Light From Within and The Light Beyond, as well as exhibitions such as Dark Light and Eden. In recent years, her fascination with the relationship between man and nature is highlighted in The Trees of Paris (2020). Her latest book Two Rivers (2025), features images of the Singapore and Seine Rivers and explores her connection to both her birthplace and her adoptive city. Melisa majored in English Language and Literature at the National University of Singapore and French Language and Literature at Sorbonne University in Paris. Website: | Instagram: @melisa_teo

MAPLETREE

Headquartered in Singapore, Mapletree is a global real estate development, investment, capital and property management company committed to sustainability. Its strategic focus is to invest in markets and real estate sectors with good growth potential. By combining its key strengths, the Group has established a track record of award-winning projects, and delivers consistently attractive returns across real estate asset classes.

The Group manages three Singapore-listed real estate investment trusts ('REITs') and nine private equity real estate funds, which hold a diverse portfolio of assets in Asia Pacific, Europe, the United Kingdom ('UK') and the United States ('US'). As at 31 March 2025, Mapletree owns and manages S$80.3 billion of logistics, office, data centre, student housing and other properties.

The Group's assets are located across 13 markets globally, namely Singapore, Australia, Canada, China, Europe, Hong Kong SAR, India, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, the UK, the US and Vietnam. To support its global operations, Mapletree has established an extensive network of offices in these markets.

For more information, please visit

Two Rivers by Melisa Teo

