Tadej Pogačar Lays Down A Marker At Critrium Du Dauphin



World Champion dominates in the mountains to win his first Dauphin UAE Team Emirates-XRG look to build upon impeccable form as Tour de France looms

As the curtain closed on Le Dauphin, it was World Champion Tadej Pogačar who once again lit up the race. Across eight stages, cycling's 'big three' clashed for the first time outside of the Tour de France, delivering fireworks in what is traditionally seen as the final warm-up before the biggest race in cycling.

Stage 1 defied expectations. What looked like a routine sprint finish turned into an early General Classification showdown as two-time Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard attacked with 6KM to go. Only the very best could follow. Vingegaard, Van der Poel, Evenepoel, and Pogačar broke clear, and as the peloton hunted them down, it was Van der Poel who launched the sprint. Stuck to his wheel, Pogačar surged past at the line to take stage 1, and the yellow jersey.

Stages 2 and 3 followed a more familiar script. On stage 2, Lidl-Trek took control of the day, managing the breakaway and setting up Jonathan Milan, who finished it off in the sprint. Stage 3 saw the breakaway steal the headlines, with Spanish rouleur Ivan Romeo launching a solo attack with 5KM to go. Utilising his time-trialling strength, the Movistar rider held firm to the line, sealing a classy win.

Stage 4 marked the start of the real GC battle – a hilly time-trial that played an important role in shaping the race. The spotlight was on Remco Evenepoel, World Time Trial Champion, and Olympic Gold Medallist. The Belgian delivered a strong performance, setting the fastest time and finishing 37” ahead of the next best. Pogačar crossed the line 49” behind Evenepoel, leaving him in a strong position with the mountainous stages now firmly in the Slovenian's sights.

After a quiet Stage 5, it was time for the climbers to strike back. On the short, steep road to Combloux, UAE Team Emirates-XRG got straight to work. Domen Novak kept the breakaway on a tight leash before Visma Lease-a-Bike turned up the pressure on the first major climb, isolating Pogačar. But the race was far from over. Tim Wellens and Jhonatan Narvaez rode with heart and guile to bridge back to their leader before the Ecuadorian unleashed a searing effort that springboarded Pogačar into a ferocious attack. Evenepoel cracked. Then Vingegaard. Pogačar soared solo over the final 6KM, reclaiming the Yellow Jersey with a signature show of force.

Next up, the queen stage. Visma Lease-a-Bike had to fight back, taking initiative early, Sepp Kuss was placed in the breakaway. The American's job was clear: stay ahead and be ready to drop back and support his leader later in the race when needed. As the penultimate climb began, Pogačar once again found himself outnumbered. This time however, it was Frenchman Pavel Sivakov who rode heroically to rejoin his leader, offering vital protection and support on the final climb. With 12KM to go, Pogačar glided out of the saddle. Evenepoel couldn't respond, then Vingegaard was left behind. It was now a familiar sight, Tadej Pogačar riding solo to the line in yellow, arms raised. It was another statement of intent from the World Champion as the race headed into its final chapter.

Finally came Stage 8, where Pogačar, as he had all week, rode with authority. Unshaken by attacks from Evenepoel or Vingegaard, he stayed composed and in command, following all attacks before cruising to the line to seal the overall victory.

With three stage wins and the Yellow Jersey, Pogačar and UAE Team Emirates-XRG closed out the 2025 Critrium du Dauphin with control and precision – sending a clear message to the peloton; UAE Team Emirates-XRG are ready to defend their title at the Tour de France.